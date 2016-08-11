GMO GlobalSign and GMO Registry Announce Plans to Launch Free .shop Branded SSL

Partnership makes SSL encryption available to ecommerce websites and others for no cost

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- GMO Internet Group companies, GMO () and GMO Registry, announced today that they will offer .shop domain owners free SSL certificates to secure their websites. Short, meaningful and relevant, .shop aims to become the global home of ecommerce. A .shop domain is ideal for online and offline businesses, including ecommerce, digital content providers and offline retailers. .shop SSL is expected to be available to .shop domain name owners by the end of November 2016.

.shop domain owners will become eligible to receive .shopSSL, one-year Domain Validated (DV) certificates after registering .shop domain name(s). Domain owners will experience seamless integration of SSL encryption as part of their website. For ecommerce providers, this allows for differentiation of their platform and provides their customers the ability to conduct secure and private transactions. Offline shops not quite ready to move into ecommerce, but wanting to communicate with their customers online, can also benefit from secured .shop domains.

"The ecommerce market has grown 20 percent year-over-year for the past five years and continues to expand, the new availability of such a recognizable and easy to remember domain will help ecommerce businesses build brand recognition, said GMO Registry CEO, Hiro Tsukahara. "Security for ecommerce sites is a must, .shop websites secured by GlobalSign SSL allow website operators to secure sensitive customer information and build trust. We are excited to support the encrypt everything movement by offering this free certificate service to .shop domain owners."

SSL encryption has been at the forefront of cybersecurity discussions with acknowledgement from consumers, businesses, Certificate Authorities (CAs) and other stakeholders that the reported ratio of websites secured by SSL is woefully low. GlobalSign and GMO Registry are helping to make the internet safer and ecommerce more trusted for everyone by offering .shop domain owners a one year free DV SSL certificate. For domain owners looking for increased security and higher assurance certificates, GlobalSign is a trusted provider of Organization Validated (OV) and Extended Validation (EV) SSL certificates.

In addition to security, SSL plays a direct role in Google's search ranking algorithm. Google encourages all sites to secure visitor information with SSL certificates by recognizing HTTPS as a ranking signal.

is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers and IoT innovators around the world to secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Everything (IoE). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

GMO Registry is a domain registry services operator based in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 2009 with a vision to secure meaningful and trusted namespace for ecommerce, the company acquired .shop in a $41.5 million ICANN auction in January 2016.

Today GMO Registry operates more than 40 Top Level Domains including .tokyo and GeoTLDs representing major Japanese cities, while global brands including Canon and Hitachi have chosen GMO Registry as a technology partner to build exclusive branded namespaces under their own top level domain.

GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group is also comprised of the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and mobile entertainment products. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit .





