Celebrate the Nation at The Mayflower Hotel with the 2017 Inauguration Package

Presidential favorite for over 90 years celebrates the nation with special inauguration deal

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- As this year's presidential race enters the final stretch, announces a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the upcoming 2017 inauguration. Located in the heart of the nation's capital, The Mayflower Hotel, nicknamed by Harry Truman as 'Washington's Second Best Address,' has had the pleasure of hosting the Inaugural Ball for Presidents Coolidge through Reagan. Favored by presidents for over 90 years, The Mayflower is the perfect setting to celebrate our great nation and the next president of the United States.

Spend the night in the beautifully stunning Presidential Suite as part of The Mayflower Hotel's exclusive "Inauguration Celebration" package. All proceeds from this booking will be donated directly to the , the leading kids' health system in the local Washington, D.C. community.

The Children's National Health System organization, which has been serving the nation's youth since 1870, honors a mission that dates back more than a century and embodies a vision that goes forward just as far: to bring health and well-being to all children.

Reservations made for January 18 - 22, 2017 as part of the "Inauguration Celebration" package will include:

A four-night stay in the newly renovated Presidential Suite

Special in-suite amenities, nightly

Two tickets to the coveted Presidential Inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017

This "Inauguration Celebration" package can be booked for $45,000 (tax included) and is pre-paid, non-refundable. In addition to this exclusive package, The Mayflower is welcoming guests for a four-night stay (minimum) that spans over the course of the presidential inauguration at a rate of $999 per night. To book, please visit or call 202.347.3000.

Stay up-to-date on other exclusive offers and hotel updates by visiting The Mayflower Hotel on , or .

Effortlessly blending historic tradition and modern luxury in the heart of the nation's capital, The Mayflower Hotel inspires with timeless style and grandeur. The hotel's luxury suites delight with a sophisticated blend of historic elegance, contemporary accents and a prime Washington, D.C. location. From its commanding post on Connecticut Avenue, The Mayflower Hotel places guests in the heart of the capital, surrounded by The National Mall, DuPont Circle, Foggy Bottom, the U Street Corridor and Georgetown. For more information on The Mayflower Hotel, please call 877.255.6036 or visit .

Date: 11/08/2016 - 15:46
Language: English
The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection
WASHINGTON, DC


