Crown World Mobility Appoints Additional Members to Its Executive Board and Executive Management Group

(firmenpresse) - DANBURY, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- -- the world-renowned provider of domestic and international end-to-end workforce mobility solutions -- announced the expansion of its executive board and executive management group in a strategic move to further develop the business.

Jennifer Harvey, regional managing director of North America, and Barry Koolen, regional managing director of the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, join founder and chairman, Jim Thompson; CEO for Asia-Pacific and CFO for the Crown Worldwide Group, Ken Madrid; and CEO Europe Middle East and Africa, David Muir to form the new Crown Worldwide Group executive board.

Harvey's role as regional managing director of North America will remain unchanged and her appointment to the executive board is in addition to her current responsibilities.

With Koolen's appointment to the executive board, and continued responsibility of chairing the executive management group, he will relinquish his role as regional managing director of the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe. This role will be filled on an interim basis by Steve Hardie effective November 1.

Crown also added two new members to its executive management group: Magali Delafosse, group vice president, human resources; and Fred Weijgertse, managing director, fine art. Delafosse and Weijgertse join the following members of the executive management group (in alphabetical order):

Philip Britton, group vice president, Crown Records Management

Norah Franchetti, group vice president, marketing

Jennifer Harvey, regional managing director, North America

Shen Kong, chief financial officer Asia Pacific, group financial controller

Barry Koolen, executive management group chair and executive board member

Sherry Liu, regional general manager, Greater China, Crown Relocations

Pat Welch, group vice president, Crown World Mobility

Jurgen Zyderveld, regional managing director, Central, Southern and Eastern Europe

The executive management group is a team of on-the-ground leaders from across the organization whose role is to provide valuable insight and direction to the executive board.

This structural realignment coincides with the rollout of Crown's 2020 Global Vision and Strategy which is currently being cascaded through a series of global meetings.

"Our vision and strategy are part of the roadmap that will shape and define the future of Crown," says David Muir. "These recent appointments demonstrate our commitment at the executive level to successfully drive the business forward. This enables us to fully support senior leadership throughout the organization and creates an innovative environment delivering exceptional results."

Visit Crown at .

: Crown World Mobility () is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale -- global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to -- at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

Sheryl Cherry



Crown Relocations

5252 Argosy Drive

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

USA

+ 1 714 898 0961





Susanne Osterholm

Crown Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

Suite 2001, MassMutual Tower

38 Gloucester Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

+ 852 2528 6111





Marco Dilenge

Crown Worldwide GmbH

Am Prime Parc 6

65479 Raunheim, Germany

+49 6142 8342 0





Emma Loveday

Crown Worldwide

345 Southbury Road

Enfield

EN1 1TW

England

+44 208 443 6016





More information:

http://https://www.crownworldmobility.com/



PressRelease by

Crown World Mobility

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 505634

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crown World Mobility

Stadt: DANBURY, CT





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease