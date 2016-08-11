NSS Labs Welcomes Gautam Aggarwal as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Heading Marketing and Products

Seasoned Cyber Security and High Tech-Executive brings decades of experience for leading product development and driving NSS Lab's New Go-to-Market Strategies

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- NSS Labs, Inc., the world's leading cyber security product research, testing, and advisory company, today announced that Gautam Aggarwal has joined NSS Labs in as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for leading marketing and products. In this newly formed position at the company, he will serve on the NSS Labs Executive Committee and report to Vikram Phatak, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Aggarwal will be responsible for NSS Lab's global marketing strategies leading corporate brand strategy and identity, marketing communications, product marketing, field and solution marketing, partner marketing and other key go-to-market strategies. As Head of Products for the company, he will lead the charter for driving product innovation, enterprise class product development and helping NSS Labs drive rapid adoption of the Cyber Advanced Warning System (CAWS), a SaaS Cyber Security Platform.

His last position was Chief Marketing Officer for Bay Dynamics, a leading Security Analytics company where he was responsible for all key marketing functions, analyst and media relations, and inside sales. Prior to Bay Dynamics, Mr. Aggarwal was Vice President, Product Marketing at FireEye. At FireEye he ran the global product marketing charter for corporate messaging and positioning of all products in the FireEye's portfolio including Mandiant and nPulse taking them through their pre and post IPO journey. In his 20+ years of rich strategic and business experience in Product Marketing, Product Management and Strategy, and Global Marketing, he has also served as Vice President, Product Marketing at Barracuda Networks, and earlier in his career, Director of Marketing, Solutions and Management at Cisco. Mr. Aggarwal holds the honors for double Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Santa Clara University and Computer Science (MS) from University of Southern California.

"Gautam is a very passionate, results driven Executive," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs. "With his technical background and extensive marketing experience, we are confident Gautam will be a key contributor in taking NSS Labs to the next level," adds Phatak.

"The cyber security industry is definitely at an inflection point with the cost of breaches now in trillions. The C-suite, Enterprise leaders and their security and risk teams are facing a continuous challenge of being inundated with millions of alerts and surrounded by a myriad of security tools sitting in their arsenal. Worst of all, there is a lack of a cohesive cyber risk protection strategy which is tightly aligned to industry frameworks, driving enrichment of the security tools and enabling the security teams with the right process and workflow automation," said Aggarwal. "With NSS Labs' CAWS Platform, vendor agnostic testing and the valuable trust gained with our customers and partners, we have a tremendous opportunity to drive a new innovative approach to achieve secure cyber risk posture through alignment, enrichment and automation. I'm looking forward to working with the world class team at NSS Labs to deliver the true value to our customers which they so rightly deserve," adds Aggarwal.

NSS Labs, Inc. is the global leader in security product testing and advisory services, providing businesses with the objective information, analysis, and tools they need to successfully manage cyber security risk. NSS offers advanced solutions including the Cyber Advanced Warning System (CAWS) -- a cloud service that continuously captures live attacks being used by threat actors, and tests security products against those attacks in real time. CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, and information security professionals from many of the world's largest and most demanding enterprises rely on insight from NSS. For more information, visit .

