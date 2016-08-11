A Sweet Thanksgiving at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

Luxury beach resort's pastry chef shares holiday memories through new, creative dessert offerings

(firmenpresse) - ST. THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful with family and friends, and this year, holiday guests of will have one more thing for which to be thankful: a wide assortment of delectable and innovative desserts from the resort's pastry chef, Brittany Maxeiner. Along with her team, Maxeiner has crafted a menu of imaginative, autumn-inspired offerings, all with personal meaning, to be served at the luxury beach resort's Thanksgiving buffet. Some of the creative new sweet treats and their stories are highlighted below.

"Candy corn always takes me back to my childhood," said chef Bri. "Panna cotta is a guest favorite, and with this dish I wanted to incorporate the playfulness of candy corn with the sophistication of panna cotta. The result is a bright, delicious dessert, topped with our house made caramel corn. The freshly popped kernels add an element of saltiness and crunch to the velvety panna cotta. It's a great combination."

"My mom loves Boston cream pie, and it always made an appearance during holidays in our house," said Chef Bri. "I wanted to include this family tradition, but update it to be a bit more exciting. And warm, house-made doughnuts are always so delicious."

"When I was growing up, my mom insisted on serving pie during the holidays, but my dad always preferred cake," Chef Bri said. "It was a constant battle in our house. This dessert is the perfect compromise and the best of both worlds: a pie baked right into a cake. The cake will include three combinations to satisfy every taste: pumpkin pie baked into a pumpkin spice cake, pecan pie baked into a chocolate cake, and cheesecake baked into a carrot cake. It's sinfully rich and delicious."

In addition to these, Chef Bri will also create holiday favorites such as pumpkin caramel cheesecake, pumpkin pie, candied pecan shortbread and apple cider caramels, among many others. And aside from the sweet ending, the bountiful fine dining buffet will feature Thanksgiving staples as well as a raw bar, domestic and international cheeses, roasted turkey and rib eye carving stations, and a variety of interactive chef stations.

The Thanksgiving buffet will take place in on November 24, 2016, from 5pm until 10pm. For reservations or to see the full menu, please call (340) 775-3333 or visit . For room reservations, please call 1-800-542-8680 or reserve online at .

