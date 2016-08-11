       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Bri-Chem Announces Third Quarter 2016 Results Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - ACHESON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Bri-Chem Corp. ("Bri-Chem" or "Company") (TSX: BRY), a leading North American wholesale distributor and manufacturer of oil and gas drilling fluids will hold its 2016 third quarter conference call and webcast to discuss Bri-Chem's results, outlook and related matters at 1:00 pm (EDT), Thursday November 10, 2016. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2016

Time: 11:00 am MDT (1:00 pm EDT)

Conference Call-In Details: 1-866-696-5910 passcode: 7329280 (for participants in North America)

Webcast Details:

For all interested investors and the news media, the conference call will be available via webcast within the Investors section of .

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem has established itself, through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, as the North American industry leader for wholesale distribution and blending of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. We sell, blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products from 24 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Additional information about Bri-Chem is available at or at Bri-Chem's website at .

To receive Bri-Chem news updates send your email to .

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Jason Theiss
CFO
Bri-Chem Corp.
(780) 962-9490 x237



More information:
http://www.brichem.com



Date: 11/08/2016 - 16:34
Language: English
News-ID 505641
Bri-Chem Corp.
ACHESON, ALBERTA


