(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC) (FRANKFURT: YXEN) (OTCBB: CJCFF) and Matamec Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MAT) (OTCQX: MHREF) are pleased to announce the results of the summer 2016 exploration program on the Sakami project. The program included 185 kilometres of magnetic and electromagnetic surveying on three sectors of the property: JR Ouest, Iles, and La Pointe. The program also included prospecting, mapping and sampling work on the Peninsula and Iles sectors. A total of 511 chip samples and 156 channel samples were collected (see Tables 1 and 2 and Figure 1 attached (), which show results over 0.1 g/t Au).

The geophysical survey was divided into three sectors, covering 85 line-km on the Iles sector, 89 line-km on the JR Ouest sector and 11 line-km on the La Point sector. The survey helped to better define the position and nature of the various geological units and many fault and shear structures. Interpretation of the various domains identified a total of 61 anomalies with the potential to be associated with mineralization. Location maps for each anomaly are shown in Figures 2, 3 and 4.

In addition, field crews completed a surface exploration program that included prospecting, mapping and chip sampling of the mineralized zones identified, as well as channel sampling on some of the previously identified showings, including the Kelmia showing, the Simon showing and the new Bouleau d'Or showing. The best results are shown in Tables 1 and 2. The results for the Simon showing supports the presence of high-grade gold values, with channel sampling results of up to 20.8 g/t Au over 1 metre and 17.45 g/t Au over 1 metre. A map showing the location of the best chip and channel sample results can be found in Figure 1. It should be recalled that the Simon showing was discovered as a result of work carried out in the summer of 2015 on the Peninsula sector, which returned 45.9 g/t Au in a chip sample.(i) This new gold showing is located on a geophysical anomaly where a strong magnetic low is observed, as well the junction of multiple faults. It is also located on the contact between the LaGuiche sediments (Opinaca) and La Grande belt volcanic and appears encased, like the Zone 25 gold zone in the La Point sector.

Table 1: Best grab sample results(i)

(i) The grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent the average grade of the deposit.

Table 2: Best channel results

Figure 2: JR West fraser filtered in-phase component and geophysical interpretation:

Figure 3: Iles fraser filtered in-phase component and geophysical interpretation:

Figure 4: La Pointe fraser filtered in-phase component and geophysical interpretation:

The 2016 exploration program was managed by Consul-Teck Exploration of Val-d'Or, Quebec who supervised the program. A total of 156 channel samples and 511 chip samples were collected and analyzed.

Consul-Teck Exploration implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the samples. In this case, there was no blank or standard inserted but the Company intends to re-analyze some samples, as described in its QA/QC procedures.

The samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the analytical facility for analysis, in this case the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. All samples are analyzed by fire assay with AA finish on a 30g sample (0.005-10 ppm Au), with a gravimetric finish for assays over 10 ppm Au.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallee (OGQ #773), geologist, shareholder and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 20,000 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

