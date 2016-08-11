New Research on State of Modern Web Reveals the Desktop Isn't Dead

93% say web technologies are critical to their strategy for desktop and mobile; 80% say desktop applications are absolutely essential; More say tablets are important as an application platform (81%) than smartphones (74%); 100% use or plan to use data visualization or analytics capabilities in their applications

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- , the company providing a unified platform for designing, developing and testing cross-platform web applications, today announced the results of an independent, worldwide survey of more than 1,130 web development professionals at . Conducted by , the goal of the study was to better understand how the needs and challenges of web developers and consumers are changing.

"" findings underscore the importance of web applications for today's businesses. An overwhelming majority of developers (93 percent) indicated that web technologies are critical to their strategy for desktop and mobile, and the demand for new applications and updates to existing applications isn't going away. More than three-quarters of respondents (76 percent) plan to increase their use of web technology next year.

"Web technology remains a critical part of desktop and mobile development strategies, and the reasons are reflected in the challenges developers continue to face," said Diane Hagglund, founder and principal of Dimensional Research. "Web technologies enable applications to work across all device types, live for long periods of time to maximize investments, meet customer demands and provide a better user experience across the board."

While web technologies are a vital part of both desktop and mobile strategies, the survey revealed that organizations rely more heavily on desktop applications. The majority of respondents surveyed (80 percent) cited desktop applications will remain absolutely essential in the next 12 months, compared to just 36 percent reporting that mobile applications are absolutely essential in the next year.

Applications are becoming increasingly sophisticated with time, and there is a growing demand to quickly visualize and analyze complex data from within applications. All respondents (100 percent) stated that they use or are planning to use data visualization and analytics capabilities in their applications, including more than half (53 percent) citing sophisticated capabilities such as D3. As companies build and maintain web applications in today's data-focused and increasingly data-centric world, the need to visualize data is undoubtedly increasing (74 percent reported).

"Despite the buzz around smartphones, these research results confirm that the desktop is far from dead. The desktop remains the most critical platform for business applications due in part to the massive explosion in the complexity and volume of data," said Art Landro, CEO of Sencha. "And this growth in data is also driving the demand for increased data visualization techniques, such as D3, and analytics within the applications as users seek to make more informed strategic and operational decisions. It's our mission to deliver everything a developer needs to design, develop and test these data-intensive web applications and deliver the right experience on the right screen at the right time."

Summary of key survey findings:

93 percent say web technologies are critical to their strategy for desktop and mobile

75 percent increased web technology investments last year; 76 percent plan to increase next year

Web technology use is driven primarily by ease of support for multiple browsers and screen sizes (68 percent), development efficiency (62 percent), quality of applications (57 percent), and time to market (54 percent)

80 percent say desktop applications are "absolutely essential"

65 percent only support modern browsers

More say tablets are important as an application platform (81 percent) than smartphones (74 percent)

81 percent of desktop applications are maintained for three years or longer including 48 percent that are maintained for more than five years

More than half of mobile apps are maintained for three years or more

Need for common use model and coding style (87 percent) and support for new browser versions (69 percent) key to building applications that can be maintained

74 percent say need for data visualization in web applications is increasing

100 percent use or plan to use data visualization or analytics capabilities in their applications

There is extensive use of advanced data capabilities including 53 percent who use or plan to use D3 and 50 percent who use or plan to use pivot grids

91 percent say frontline developers perform application testing today

72 percent plan to test web applications even earlier

To access the full Dimensional Research survey report on "The State of the Modern Web," go to:

In October 2016, a total of 1,131 development professionals from a global database were invited to participate in an online survey on the topic of web technologies. Participants were asked questions on a wide range of subjects including challenges, browsers, mobile, and the use of development technologies. Participants represented a wide range of roles, geographies, job level, and development experience. Incentive for participation was a copy of the report.

More than 10,000 customers and 60% of the Fortune 100 rely on Sencha to deliver innovative applications that drive their business. The Sencha Web Application Lifecycle Management Platform uses the power of modern web technology to empower the enterprise to seamlessly design, develop and test cross-platform web applications that deliver the right end user experience on the right screen at the right time. Organizations are using the Sencha Platform to improve productivity and accelerate every stage of the web application development lifecycle. Visit us at .

