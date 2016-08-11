Firmly Marching Forward with an Inspiring Ambition: Huawei Being the First to Complete the 3GPP-compliant E2E NB-IoT System Verification Test with China Mobile at the Lab

(firmenpresse) - WUXI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Huawei has recently completed the system function and performance verification test on the 3GPP-compliant narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) at the 5G Joint Innovation Lab of China Mobile. Huawei was also the first to complete such verification among China Mobile's partners. Tests at the China Mobile Research Institute are famous for being authoritative and rigorous. The entire test strictly followed the 3GPP requirements. Its successful completion marks a milestone for NB-IoT commercialization of China Mobile, laying a solid technological foundation for the subsequent scale deployment of commercial NB-IoT networks.

Compared with 2/3/4G networks, an NB-IoT network has unique advantages in 20 dB coverage capabilities. The NB-IoT coverage can be wider and deeper, requiring a fewer number of sites. NB-IoT signals can reach basements, allowing devices at these concealed locations to be connected to the network and enabling smart meter reading services. NB-IoT is also ideal for the rollout of services that require wide coverage, such as pet tracking.

After the freezing of NB-IoT standard protocols on June 16 of this year, China Mobile immediately took the initiative in preparing for protocol-compliant NB-IoT tests, together with industry vendors. The tests covered the physical layer, MAC layer, RLC layer, RRC layer, and system configurations. Huawei became the first to complete the E2E NB-IoT lab test with China Mobile, which included the verification of the 20 dB coverage enhancement feature that complies with NB-IoT standard protocols.

After the successful lab verification, China Mobile and Huawei jointly deployed the world's first 3GPP-compliant NB-IoT network for the smart parking service at the outfield of the 2016 World Internet of Things Exposition (WIOT) held in Wuxi, China. This E2E NB-IoT network was composed of all required devices, including the platform, core network, base stations, and chips. The NB-IoT-based smart parking solution can be easily deployed without the assistance of technical personnel. The capacity of smart parking lots can be conveniently expanded, without any network compatibility issues. By using a dedicated App on the smartphone, a user can query parking lots and book one, navigate to the destination parking space, pay the parking fee online, and perform other related functions. With a parking management data platform, smart parking services can be uniformly provided for city dwellers to enjoy this optimal solution for outdoor parking.

While being dedicated to the research and innovation of cellular IoT (CIoT) technologies, China Mobile and Huawei have been proactively exploring IoT applications in vertical industries. At the 2016 Mobile World Congress held in Shanghai this June, China Mobile demonstrated the NB-IoT smart street lamp solution for automated and intelligent lighting management, together with Huawei and other partners. In July, China Mobile IOT, China Mobile Chongqing, and Huawei completed the verification at the NB-IoT smart logistics pilot site in Chongqing Western Logistics Park. In September, the China Mobile Research Institute worked hand-in-hand with Huawei and PolyCIS to perform NB-IoT-based environment monitoring at the Zhundong oil field of CNPC Xinjiang. China Mobile Zhejiang, together with Huawei, InnoTek, and other partners, constructed the first smart parking demonstration area for China Mobile at Yunqi town in Hangzhou also in September.

As the IoT has become a critical part in "Made in China, 2025," China Mobile responds to this national strategy with scientific and technological innovation. By intensely cooperating with the industry chain, China Mobile is making nonstop efforts in ripening the IoT industry. China Mobile will continue working with Huawei on scale outfield NB-IoT verification in terms of planning, networking, construction, performance, services, and other aspects, marching into an era where things are fully-connected.

