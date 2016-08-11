Utimaco Joins Infineon Security Partner Network and Launches a Dedicated U.S. Partner Program

Utimaco provides enhanced encryption and key management capabilities for Infineon network, and launches separate program to help partners get the most out of their encryption strategies

(firmenpresse) - AACHEN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- From automotive manufacturers to industrial automation, the embedded components within complex supply chains for the Internet of Things (IoT) have become the target of more advanced attacks in recent weeks. To help OEMs protect themselves and their end customers from increasing threats, is joining the Infineon Security Partner Network to arm Infineon's customers with the tools and ongoing support to better combat attacks. Utimaco is also launching a dedicated U.S. Partner Program to better aid system integrators and value-added resellers against ongoing attacks with its hardware security module (HSM) technology.

Launched in 2015, the Infineon Security Partner Network (ISPN) is a unique platform of security experts who address the broader IoT ecosystem with hardware-based security solutions that can be easily implemented. As part of the ISPN, Utimaco's SecurityServer will provide the necessary tools for OEM customers to operate a centralized key management system to generate and distribute individual and production-specific keys as part of an effective encryption strategy. Not only is this increasing the overall security of the integrated systems that support IoT devices, but it is reducing the risk of breaches that could compromise the integrity of keys.

"The Infineon Security Partner Network is a place for security players to deliver security solutions to providers of connected devices and applications," said Joerg Borchert, Vice President of the Chip Card & Security Division at Infineon Technologies Americas Corp. "This network conveniently enables you to understand security needs in the context of their application, and offers tailored support for the implementation and deployment of security solutions. It supports the use of hardware-based security as trust anchors for connected devices."

"We're excited about teaming up with Infineon's Security Partner Network to provide IoT device manufacturers and service providers the best in HSM technology," said Malte Pollmann, CEO of Utimaco. "Not only are we enabling the IoT to better protect itself from all attacks, but we are also protecting the end user from potential life-threatening situations. We look forward to the unique opportunities this will bring to Utimaco, and those customers turning to the ISPN for turn-key solutions."

In addition to joining the ISPN, Utimaco is launching its own dedicated Partner Program to help participating system integrators (SI) and value-added resellers (VARs) get the most from their encryption strategies while fueling growth in their own markets. With a simple and attractive pricing model and professional training available for participating partners, Utimaco wants to make the path to launching highly secure encryption technology as clear and easy as possible.

Utimaco's goal is to complement, strengthen and support the services provided by its partners. To help facilitate and simplify the on-boarding process for secure encryption with Utimaco's HSM technology, the company has a training program available, online or on premise, and a knowledge database with over 300 items to facilitate fast and cost-effective implementations for end customers. Topics include, but are not limited to, typical HSM applications and the business issues they solve, understanding the technical details of Utimaco's hardware security solution and technical training along the way.

"We want our partners to grow with us and share in our success. This is why we've introduced the new Partner Program to help ease the on-boarding process for new HSM technology," said Malte Pollmann, CEO of Utimaco. "The Utimaco brand stands for independent quality, and because we're committed to the success of our partners, we're offering simple pricing, comprehensive pre- and post-sales support, as well as a free Security Server Simulator, which will help them to better differentiate from their competition, and focus on independent growth and their customer's success."

To learn more about Utimaco HSM technology or the new Utimaco Partner Program, visit for more information or contact .

Utimaco is a leading manufacturer of hardware-based security solutions that provide the root of trust to keep cryptographic keys safe, secure critical digital infrastructures and protect high value data assets. Only Utimaco delivers a general-purpose hardware security module (HSM) as a customizable platform to easily integrate into existing software solutions, embed business logic and build secure applications. Tens of thousands of enterprise and infrastructure companies rely on Utimaco to guard IP against internal and external threats and protect hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Visit Utimaco at .

