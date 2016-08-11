Pokemon Games Help Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition Turn Back the Clock on Family Fun

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Nothing turns back the clock like childhood memories of receiving your first Nintendo system. The nostalgia-fueled mini replica of the classic NES is sending parents on a stroll down memory lane, while also making nostalgia feel modern. Also putting a modern focus on the Nintendo system are the introduction of the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon video games exclusively for the Nintendo family of handheld systems.

Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon introduce players to the latest edition of the Pokémon core series. Taking place in the new tropical Alola Region composed of numerous islands, the games include many new features to the series, including a new battle system called Battle Royal, powerful new Z-Moves and the ability to ride several different Pokémon with Poké Ride.

People of all ages across the country have been talking about Pokémon like never before. As the beloved series celebrates its 20th anniversary fans and players of all ages can show their love for the iconic series. The games feed the growing appetite for all things Pokémon and these new games are a perfect fit for the holiday season.

Whether you have fond NES memories or want to introduce yourself and your kids to the video games that made Nintendo a household name, you'll love the compact and attractive console. The hub of the NES Classic Edition is the HOME Menu, which can be used to access all 30 of the classic NES games. From here, you can adjust various settings or just dive into a game and start playing. To help locate games quickly and easily, you can press the Select button to sort by title, two-player games, recently played games, number of times played, release date and publisher.

The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition is for gamers of all ages. You can relive the great titles from the 80's, and play 30 of them in one convenient package. All for only $59.99

: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Wii U and Wii home consoles, and Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo DS families of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo has sold more than 4.4 billion video games and more than 696 million hardware units globally, including the current-generation Wii U, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 3DS XL, as well as the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi and Nintendo DSi XL, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube and Wii systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Western Hemisphere. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at .

: The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit .

