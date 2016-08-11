RiskVision Earns SC Magazine's Prestigious "Five-Star Rating" for Risk and Policy Management Group Test for Sixth Consecutive Year

The Verdict: RiskVision Handles Risk as Well as Any Tool We've Seen -- and is Better Than Most

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- , the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced that it has earned the SC Magazine Risk and Policy Management group test's coveted "five-star rating" for the sixth consecutive year. Peter Stephenson, technology editor for SC Magazine, described RiskVision's Integrated Risk Management Solution (IRMS) as handling "risk as well as any tool we've seen -- and better than most."

RiskVision scored exemplary marks across all categories, which included the areas of performance, ease of use, support, documentation and features. Stephenson continued in the review, "If your governance, risk and compliance (GRC) program is missing the 'R,' this tool may be for you. It is biased toward risk management, albeit with many other GRC trappings."

"RiskVision is decentralizing how organizations think about integrated risk management by driving ease of use, performance and scale," said Joe Fantuzzi, president and CEO of RiskVision. "We tackle the three lines of defense head-on, an approach to risk and policy management that we strongly feel is the most effective and efficient way to align business unit risk leaders, security and IT personnel, risk and compliance oversight, and the C-suite and the board."

Said Stephenson, "RiskVision gave us a clear picture of exactly where the risks in this area actually resided and what they were. We saw that some of the most important risks had to do with access control specifically in some application software. We saw the problem and the recommended related controls and subcontrols. Ticketing is automatic and can be internal or a third party. This is one of the best examples of operationalizing risk data that we've seen. For example, the tool can correlate, using external threat feeds, threat and actors."

Stephenson also highlighted RiskVision's Always On Assessments as a strength differentiating it from the competition. "Unlike other systems that claim a similar approach, RiskVision actually does provide real time response to ongoing data collection -- as opposed to any time extraction of data that may have been collected several hours prior," he said in the report.

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit .

