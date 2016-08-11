Letitia Manuel Joins NKK Switches Sales Team to Grow Sales in the Eastern Region of the US

(firmenpresse) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- announced today that Letitia Manuel has joined the company as eastern regional sales manager to further develop sales within the eastern region of the United States. Manuel will be responsible for managing relationships with NKK's key accounts and channel partners.

Manuel brings over 22 years of industry experience and knowledge to the position, having previously served in both sales distribution and direct sales roles within the electromechanical sector for PEI-Genesis, Walther Electric Corporation and Future Electronics. Manuel holds a bachelor's degree from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.

"We are thrilled to have Letitia on board," stated Laurence Sweeney vice president of sales and marketing, NKK Switches. "She brings the exact industry expertise, professionalism and enthusiasm that is reflective of NKK."

NKK launched a strategic focus on business expansion of its US operations earlier this year by announcing a shift in regional strategy and adding more direct employees. The addition of Manual marks the fourth in-field regional territory sales manager added by NKK to service its key accounts and channel partners, and reflects the company's commitment to developing key business relationships.

NKK Switches designs, produces and sells the industry's most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, setting the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides a full suite of customizable solutions that includes design, programming and value-added support by combining flexibility, expertise and a commitment to our partners' success.

NKK's switches turn on millions of products around the world every day by offering more than 3.5 million different toggle, rocker, pushbutton, slide, rotary and keylock switches to illuminated, process-sealed, miniature, specialty, surface-mount and programmable switch devices. For more information, visit

