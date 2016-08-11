(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
8 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd intends to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new
shares (the "Offer Shares") for a consideration equaling the last reported net
asset value (as per 30 June 2016) in the amount of USD 38.18 per share.
Referring to the Company's press release dated 1(st) November 2016, Eastern
Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") herewith informs that it intends to
proceed with the issue and offer of the Offer Shares at a price equaling USD
38.18 per share. The price is the last reported net asset value per share (as
per 30 June 2016) and based on the following considerations of the management as
well as supported by a majority of the shareholders which expressed willingness
to acquire the Company's Offer Shares at mentioned price.
* The net asset value of the Company is based on the market value of the
Company's properties;
* Due to the high profile income generating properties in Moscow and the
latest acquisition of a property in Germany, the current portfolio
demonstrates strong demand and high profitability;
* By investing in predominantly prime rental properties EPH Group is less
susceptible to sharp movements in the macro economy or the industry;
* EPH Group has diversified its risk through owning assets across different
commercial property sectors (office and retail) with a diversified tenant
mix (local and international) and by the acquisition of a property in
Germany;
* EPH Group maintains a strong financial position and reliable operating
results.
According to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Offer
Shares shall be firstly offered to the existing shareholders pro-rata to their
shareholdings as held on the register of members on 7(th) November 2016, 5:30pm
(Zurich time). Simultaneously, Offer Shares not taken up by existing
shareholders pursuant to the subscription rights will be available for
allocation to eligible investors by the Company.
Each holder of ordinary shares without par value (ISIN VGG290991014) of the
Company as per 7(th) November 2016, 5:30pm (Zurich time) is entitled to
subscribe for one offered Offer Share per 1.0507 ordinary shares held by such
shareholder. The Company will not issue fractional shares pursuant to the offer
and therefore any fractional entitlement to such Offer Shares shall be rounded
down to the nearest whole number of Offer Shares.
The offer of the Offer Shares will take place during 9(th) November and 5(th)
December 2016. Further information on the offer of the Offer Shares (offering
circular and listing prospectus, subscription form etc.) may be received from
Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zürich (Tel:
+41 44 503 5400 / E-Mail: corporatefinance(at)valartis.ch).
The transaction is authorized pursuant to the resolution of the board of
directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited dated 1(st) November 2016 and
advised by Valartis Advisory Services SA.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an
invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the
Company.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration
or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares
of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may
not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No
public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United
States.
Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss
Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH
is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis
Group AG.
Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting
Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.
