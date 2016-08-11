Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) announces the pricing for the upcoming issue and offer of up to 5,050,000 new shares

8 November 2016, Road Town, Tortola, BVI

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd intends to issue and offer up to 5,050,000 new

shares (the "Offer Shares") for a consideration equaling the last reported net

asset value (as per 30 June 2016) in the amount of USD 38.18 per share.



Referring to the Company's press release dated 1(st) November 2016, Eastern

Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") herewith informs that it intends to

proceed with the issue and offer of the Offer Shares at a price equaling USD

38.18 per share. The price is the last reported net asset value per share (as

per 30 June 2016) and based on the following considerations of the management as

well as supported by a majority of the shareholders which expressed willingness

to acquire the Company's Offer Shares at mentioned price.



* The net asset value of the Company is based on the market value of the

Company's properties;



* Due to the high profile income generating properties in Moscow and the

latest acquisition of a property in Germany, the current portfolio

demonstrates strong demand and high profitability;



* By investing in predominantly prime rental properties EPH Group is less

susceptible to sharp movements in the macro economy or the industry;



* EPH Group has diversified its risk through owning assets across different

commercial property sectors (office and retail) with a diversified tenant

mix (local and international) and by the acquisition of a property in

Germany;



* EPH Group maintains a strong financial position and reliable operating



results.



According to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, the Offer

Shares shall be firstly offered to the existing shareholders pro-rata to their

shareholdings as held on the register of members on 7(th) November 2016, 5:30pm

(Zurich time). Simultaneously, Offer Shares not taken up by existing

shareholders pursuant to the subscription rights will be available for

allocation to eligible investors by the Company.



Each holder of ordinary shares without par value (ISIN VGG290991014) of the

Company as per 7(th) November 2016, 5:30pm (Zurich time) is entitled to

subscribe for one offered Offer Share per 1.0507 ordinary shares held by such

shareholder. The Company will not issue fractional shares pursuant to the offer

and therefore any fractional entitlement to such Offer Shares shall be rounded

down to the nearest whole number of Offer Shares.



The offer of the Offer Shares will take place during 9(th) November and 5(th)

December 2016. Further information on the offer of the Offer Shares (offering

circular and listing prospectus, subscription form etc.) may be received from

Valartis Advisory Services SA, St. Annagasse 18, 8001 Zürich (Tel:

+41 44 503 5400 / E-Mail: corporatefinance(at)valartis.ch).



The transaction is authorized pursuant to the resolution of the board of

directors of Eastern Property Holdings Limited dated 1(st) November 2016 and

advised by Valartis Advisory Services SA.



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an

invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the

Company.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an

offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in

which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration

or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The shares

of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may

not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable

exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No

public offering will be made outside of Switzerland, including the United

States.







Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss

Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH

is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis

Group AG.



Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting

Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.









