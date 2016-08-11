ABN AMRO Press Release: Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit Zalm as CEO of ABN AMRO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit Zalm as CEO of ABN AMRO
Kees van Dijkhuizen, currently Chief Financial Officer of ABN AMRO Group N.V.
and ABN AMRO Bank N.V., has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. His
appointment becomes effective upon approval by the regulators. This approval is
expected at the latest mid February 2017. Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit
Zalm, who was appointed in 2009.
In his capacity as CEO, Mr van Dijkhuizen will be responsible for executing and
delivering the strategic targets as announced to the market at the time of the
IPO in November last year. He will, in consultation with NLFI, create the
conditions for the Dutch government to further sell down the remaining
shareholding.
Mr van Dijkhuizen will be responsible for providing impetus to the new
leadership the bank requires in this next stage. As CEO he will, in consultation
with the Supervisory Board, give form and content to the strategy, the
organisation and the composition of senior management. This with the objective
to ensure that the bank is well-prepared for the challenges in the coming
period. ABN AMRO, in this next stage, should stand for an entrepreneurial
culture, client focus, sustainable growth and sensitivity to society.
Mr van Dijkhuizen joined ABN AMRO in May 2013. He was Chief Financial Officer of
NIBC Bank N.V. from 2005 to 2013, as well as its Vice Chairman from September
2009 to 2013. Previously, he held various positions at the Ministries of Finance
and Economic Affairs. In 1999, Mr van Dijkhuizen became Director General of the
Budget at the Ministry of Finance. From 2000 to 2005, he held the role of
Treasurer General.
Olga Zoutendijk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Kees van Dijkhuizen has
solid experience and a strong track record as CFO of ABN AMRO, and has held
multiple senior executive positions in the banking industry and the public
domain. His experience, combined with his personal integrity and leadership
style and extensive network, make him well-suited to lead ABN AMRO."
