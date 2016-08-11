ABN AMRO Press Release: Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit Zalm as CEO of ABN AMRO

Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit Zalm as CEO of ABN AMRO





Kees van Dijkhuizen, currently Chief Financial Officer of ABN AMRO Group N.V.

and ABN AMRO Bank N.V., has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. His

appointment becomes effective upon approval by the regulators. This approval is

expected at the latest mid February 2017. Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit

Zalm, who was appointed in 2009.



In his capacity as CEO, Mr van Dijkhuizen will be responsible for executing and

delivering the strategic targets as announced to the market at the time of the

IPO in November last year. He will, in consultation with NLFI, create the

conditions for the Dutch government to further sell down the remaining

shareholding.



Mr van Dijkhuizen will be responsible for providing impetus to the new

leadership the bank requires in this next stage. As CEO he will, in consultation

with the Supervisory Board, give form and content to the strategy, the

organisation and the composition of senior management. This with the objective

to ensure that the bank is well-prepared for the challenges in the coming

period. ABN AMRO, in this next stage, should stand for an entrepreneurial

culture, client focus, sustainable growth and sensitivity to society.



Mr van Dijkhuizen joined ABN AMRO in May 2013. He was Chief Financial Officer of

NIBC Bank N.V. from 2005 to 2013, as well as its Vice Chairman from September

2009 to 2013. Previously, he held various positions at the Ministries of Finance

and Economic Affairs. In 1999, Mr van Dijkhuizen became Director General of the

Budget at the Ministry of Finance. From 2000 to 2005, he held the role of

Treasurer General.



Olga Zoutendijk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Kees van Dijkhuizen has

solid experience and a strong track record as CFO of ABN AMRO, and has held

multiple senior executive positions in the banking industry and the public



domain. His experience, combined with his personal integrity and leadership

style and extensive network, make him well-suited to lead ABN AMRO."







Kees van Dijkhuizen succeeds Gerrit Zalm as CEO of ABN AMRO:

