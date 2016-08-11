HiMedia-to-become-AdUX:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HI MEDIA TO BECOME ADUX
AdUX, to successfully combine effective Advertising (Ad) and respect
for the User Experience (UX)
A new trade name and assertion of positioning to address
online advertising challenges
In response to Internet users' increasing hostility to what they consider to be
intrusive forms of advertising, coupled with the rise in use of ad blockers, the
digital media and marketing market has begun seeking ways to improve the user
experience (UX).
Since 2014, HiMedia has worked to embody a vision that puts the emphasis on an
enhanced user experience, gradually building technology and advertising products
that address this highly important issue.
The Group has now fully revamped its offering and reorganised its activities
around three platforms, each providing a complementary response to the issues of
"digital Advertising" and "User eXperience":
* Quantum offers unintrusive native advertising solutions for desktop, mobile
and video applications,
* Admoove delivers advertising with immediately noticeable consumer benefits
thanks to ultra-precise geotargeting with a margin of error between 10 and
100 meters,
* AdPulse boosts user engagement with brands by harnessing full-screen opt-in
advertisements, as well as brand content and opt-in email solutions.
In line with this strategy, HiMedia is changing its name to AdUX, a contraction
of Advertising and User Experience.
AdUX will continue to deploy these platforms across all the main European
markets as well as its host regions in Spanish-speaking America, thereby driving
the return to growth announced with the publication of its quarterly results.
Commenting on the change, Cyril Zimmermann, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
and founder of the Company, said: "We are returning to growth thanks to our
native advertising (Quantum), geotargeting (Admoove) and user engagement
solutions (AdPulse) platforms. These three offerings address the challenge
currently facing the digital advertising market, namely how to reconcile
effective advertising and respect for the user experience (UX). By changing its
name to AdUX, the Company is affirming its determination to deliver advertising
solutions that respect the user experience, while at the same time starting a
new chapter in its development."
A propos de HiMedia :
Pionnier du secteur, HiMedia est un leader européen du marketing digital.
Présente dans 6 pays européens, aux Etats-Unis et en Amérique Latine, la société
HiMedia a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 65 millions d'euros en 2015.
Indépendante depuis sa création, la société est cotée sur le compartiment C de
Euronext Paris et fait partie des indices CAC Small, CAC All-Tradable et CAC
PME. Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / Mnémo : HIM
Plus d'informations sur : www.himediagroup.com/himedia et infofin(at)hi-media.com
Suivez-nous sur Twitter : (at)himedia
LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/himediagroup
Ce communiqué peut contenir certaines déclarations de nature prévisionnelle.
Bien que HiMedia Group estime que ces déclarations reposent sur des hypothèses
raisonnables à la date de publication du présent communiqué, elles sont par
nature soumises à des risques et incertitudes pouvant donner lieu à un écart
entre les chiffres réels et ceux indiqués ou induits dans ces déclarations.
HiMedia Group opère dans un secteur des plus évolutifs au sein duquel de
nouveaux facteurs de risques peuvent émerger. HiMedia Group ne prend en aucune
manière l'obligation d'actualiser ces déclarations de nature prévisionnelle en
fonction de nouvelles informations, évènements ou autres circonstances.
