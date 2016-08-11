HiMedia to become AdUX

AdUX, to successfully combine effective Advertising (Ad) and respect

for the User Experience (UX)



A new trade name and assertion of positioning to address

online advertising challenges





In response to Internet users' increasing hostility to what they consider to be

intrusive forms of advertising, coupled with the rise in use of ad blockers, the

digital media and marketing market has begun seeking ways to improve the user

experience (UX).

Since 2014, HiMedia has worked to embody a vision that puts the emphasis on an

enhanced user experience, gradually building technology and advertising products

that address this highly important issue.



The Group has now fully revamped its offering and reorganised its activities

around three platforms, each providing a complementary response to the issues of

"digital Advertising" and "User eXperience":



* Quantum offers unintrusive native advertising solutions for desktop, mobile

and video applications,



* Admoove delivers advertising with immediately noticeable consumer benefits

thanks to ultra-precise geotargeting with a margin of error between 10 and

100 meters,



* AdPulse boosts user engagement with brands by harnessing full-screen opt-in

advertisements, as well as brand content and opt-in email solutions.



In line with this strategy, HiMedia is changing its name to AdUX, a contraction

of Advertising and User Experience.

AdUX will continue to deploy these platforms across all the main European

markets as well as its host regions in Spanish-speaking America, thereby driving

the return to growth announced with the publication of its quarterly results.





Commenting on the change, Cyril Zimmermann, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

and founder of the Company, said: "We are returning to growth thanks to our

native advertising (Quantum), geotargeting (Admoove) and user engagement

solutions (AdPulse) platforms. These three offerings address the challenge

currently facing the digital advertising market, namely how to reconcile

effective advertising and respect for the user experience (UX). By changing its

name to AdUX, the Company is affirming its determination to deliver advertising

solutions that respect the user experience, while at the same time starting a

new chapter in its development."













A propos de HiMedia :



Pionnier du secteur, HiMedia est un leader européen du marketing digital.



Présente dans 6 pays européens, aux Etats-Unis et en Amérique Latine, la société

HiMedia a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 65 millions d'euros en 2015.



Indépendante depuis sa création, la société est cotée sur le compartiment C de

Euronext Paris et fait partie des indices CAC Small, CAC All-Tradable et CAC

PME. Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / Mnémo : HIM



Plus d'informations sur : www.himediagroup.com/himedia et infofin(at)hi-media.com

Suivez-nous sur Twitter : (at)himedia

LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/himediagroup





Ce communiqué peut contenir certaines déclarations de nature prévisionnelle.

Bien que HiMedia Group estime que ces déclarations reposent sur des hypothèses

raisonnables à la date de publication du présent communiqué, elles sont par

nature soumises à des risques et incertitudes pouvant donner lieu à un écart

entre les chiffres réels et ceux indiqués ou induits dans ces déclarations.

HiMedia Group opère dans un secteur des plus évolutifs au sein duquel de

nouveaux facteurs de risques peuvent émerger. HiMedia Group ne prend en aucune

manière l'obligation d'actualiser ces déclarations de nature prévisionnelle en

fonction de nouvelles informations, évènements ou autres circonstances.





