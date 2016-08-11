LECTRA: Lectra's new game-changing Vector® iQ scales up performance in cutting for fashion, automotive and furniture manufacturing

Lectra's new game-changing Vector(®) iQ scales up performance in cutting for

fashion, automotive and furniture manufacturing



Excellence is now within the reach of all with the addition of predictive

maintenance and patented continuous cutting to the entire Vector range



Paris, November 8, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology

solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and

composite materials, has launched a smart new version of its best-selling

fabric-cutting solution. Now, for the same price as the previous entry-level

Vector(®) model or lower, depending on the range, manufacturers in the fashion,

automotive and furniture industries can increase productivity by up to 10% with

the automated efficiency of patented continuous cutting, as well as benefit from

predictive maintenance.



The new intelligent Vector iQ features Eclipse continuous cutting, a

functionality previously available only on higher-end models. Developed 22 years

ago by Lectra and used by 4,354 companies worldwide, Eclipse increases

productivity by up to 10% due to the ability to cut without interruption as

material automatically advances. Reliability and productivity enabled by these

new features are essential for businesses that depend on maintaining a

competitive cost per part cut and an optimized total cost of ownership. The

operational excellence long targeted by automotive suppliers is now shaping best

practices in the fashion and furniture manufacturing industries.



Offered for the first time ever with entry-level Vector models, Lectra Power

Premium service coverage includes predictive maintenance designed to drive down

the risk of machine downtime and stoppage. By benefiting from proactive, data-



driven diagnostics and recommendations on the appropriate course of action,

Lectra Power Premium customers can achieve up to 98% machine availability.

Remote diagnostics enable data collected on customer premises to be analyzed in

real time and compared against previously defined standards. This enables the

Lectra customer care team to alert customers to potential technical issues

before a breakdown even takes place.



By drawing on the strengths of a global structure, Lectra can provide the right

level of support to contract customers at any location, within a guaranteed

time-frame. Lectra's worldwide presence combined with best-in-class service and

support capabilities ensure Lectra's rapid intervention, enabling manufacturers

to achieve maximum machine availability and productivity.



"The Vector iQ is a sophisticated yet accessible new breed of fabric-cutting

solution, enabling tremendous gains in productivity and uptime," observes Céline

Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "Both of

which are sources of value for our customers, whether they produce vehicle

seating, furniture or fashion clothing. Versatile and affordable, it scales up

performance to a new standard."







About Lectra

Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,

automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for

industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials

to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and

apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.

Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and

optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500

employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious

customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational

excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on

Euronext.



For more information, please visit www.lectra.com





