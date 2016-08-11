(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Lectra's new game-changing Vector(®) iQ scales up performance in cutting for
fashion, automotive and furniture manufacturing
Excellence is now within the reach of all with the addition of predictive
maintenance and patented continuous cutting to the entire Vector range
Paris, November 8, 2016 - Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology
solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and
composite materials, has launched a smart new version of its best-selling
fabric-cutting solution. Now, for the same price as the previous entry-level
Vector(®) model or lower, depending on the range, manufacturers in the fashion,
automotive and furniture industries can increase productivity by up to 10% with
the automated efficiency of patented continuous cutting, as well as benefit from
predictive maintenance.
The new intelligent Vector iQ features Eclipse continuous cutting, a
functionality previously available only on higher-end models. Developed 22 years
ago by Lectra and used by 4,354 companies worldwide, Eclipse increases
productivity by up to 10% due to the ability to cut without interruption as
material automatically advances. Reliability and productivity enabled by these
new features are essential for businesses that depend on maintaining a
competitive cost per part cut and an optimized total cost of ownership. The
operational excellence long targeted by automotive suppliers is now shaping best
practices in the fashion and furniture manufacturing industries.
Offered for the first time ever with entry-level Vector models, Lectra Power
Premium service coverage includes predictive maintenance designed to drive down
the risk of machine downtime and stoppage. By benefiting from proactive, data-
driven diagnostics and recommendations on the appropriate course of action,
Lectra Power Premium customers can achieve up to 98% machine availability.
Remote diagnostics enable data collected on customer premises to be analyzed in
real time and compared against previously defined standards. This enables the
Lectra customer care team to alert customers to potential technical issues
before a breakdown even takes place.
By drawing on the strengths of a global structure, Lectra can provide the right
level of support to contract customers at any location, within a guaranteed
time-frame. Lectra's worldwide presence combined with best-in-class service and
support capabilities ensure Lectra's rapid intervention, enabling manufacturers
to achieve maximum machine availability and productivity.
"The Vector iQ is a sophisticated yet accessible new breed of fabric-cutting
solution, enabling tremendous gains in productivity and uptime," observes Céline
Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. "Both of
which are sources of value for our customers, whether they produce vehicle
seating, furniture or fashion clothing. Versatile and affordable, it scales up
performance to a new standard."
® Vector is a registered trademark of Lectra.
About Lectra
Lectra is the world leader in integrated technology solutions (software,
automated cutting equipment, and associated services) specifically designed for
industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles, and composite materials
to manufacture their products. It serves major world markets: fashion and
apparel, automotive, and furniture as well as a broad array of other industries.
Lectra's solutions, specific to each market, enable customers to automate and
optimize product design, development, and manufacturing. With more than 1,500
employees, Lectra has developed privileged relationships with prestigious
customers in more than 100 countries, contributing to their operational
excellence. Lectra registered revenues of $264 million in 2015 and is listed on
Euronext.
For more information, please visit www.lectra.com
Contact - Lectra Headquarters / Press Dept.: Nathalie Fournier-Christol
E-mail: n.fournier-christol(at)lectra.com
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37 - Fax: +33 (0)1 53 64 43 40
