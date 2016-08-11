Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2016

Private Equity Holding AG

NEWS RELEASE



Zug, November 8, 2016



Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2016



The Net Asset Value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity

Holding AG stood at EUR 77.83 (CHF 84.38) as of October 31, 2016. This

represents an increase of 1.6% (in EUR) since September 30, 2016.



The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the

share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.



***



Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to

invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly

diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.





For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,

http://www.peh.ch







Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer



The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per

share amounted to 2,715,153 as of October 31, 2016 (September

30, 2016: 2,715,153). The calculations are prepared in accordance with

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the

guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital

Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most

recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair

value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the

most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct



investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is

calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually

published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different

reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which

participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause

discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private

Equity Holding AG's net assets.



NAV October 2016:

http://hugin.info/130308/R/2055269/769561.pdf







More information:

http://www.peh.ch



