VALLOUREC reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









Press release



















Vallourec reports third quarter and first nine months 2016 results



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Q3 2016 financial results |

| * Revenues of ?693 million, down 20.5% year-on-year (-20.6% at constant |

| exchange rates) |

| * EBITDA of ?-52 million, improved by ?14 million year-on-year |

| * Net result, Group share of ?-160 million broadly stable year-on-year |

| |

| 9M 2016 financial results |

| |

| * Revenues of ?2,127 million, down 27.7% year-on-year (-25.3% at constant |

| exchange rates) |

| * EBITDA of ?-156 million compared with ?0 million in 9M 2015 |

| * Free Cash Flow of ?-392 million compared with ?+35 million in 9M 2015 |

| * Net debt of ?1,020 million, down ?499 million compared with 31 December |

| 2015 |

| * Net result, Group share of ?-575 million, compared with ?-439 million in |

| 9M 2015 |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Transformation plan : major steps achieved during Q3 2016 |

| |



| * Merger[1] of Vallourec Tubos do Brasil and Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do |

| Brasil into Vallourec |

| Soluções Tubulares do Brasil on 1 October 2016 |

| * Clearance obtained from all local Chinese authorities to acquire a |

| majority stake in Tianda Oil Pipe |

| * Cost reductions on track and Group headcount at the end of Q3 2016 down by|

| c. 300 compared to the end of H1 2016 and down 22% since end 2014. |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Strategic partnership between Serimax and Technip |

| |

| * Closing of a strategic partnership agreement, with Technip acquiring 20% |

| of Serimax |

| |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+





+-----------------------------+

| Outlook |

| |

| * 2016 guidance confirmed |

| |

+-----------------------------+





Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 8 November 2016 - Vallourec, world leader in

premium tubular solutions, today announces its results for the third quarter and

first nine months of 2016. The consolidated financial information was presented

by Vallourec's Management Board to its Supervisory Board on 8 November 2016.



Commenting on these results, Philippe Crouzet, Chairman of the Management Board,

said:



"During this quarter, we have seen signs of improvement in the United States

where the rig count and OCTG demand have increased for the first time since the

end of 2014. On the other hand, in the Eastern Hemisphere, IOCs' ordering

activity remained very low and the order book to be delivered to NOCs over the

next quarters reflects the very tough pricing environment of the past quarters.





We have taken important steps forward in our Transformation Plan this quarter.

As announced last month, we finalized the merger of our Brazilian operations

into Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil allowing for significant industrial

and administrative synergies. In China, Tianda acquisition should be finalized

shortly as all clearances have been obtained. In Europe, the implementation of

our reorganization is progressing well. Through these actions, we are addressing

today's challenges and preparing Vallourec to fully benefit from the oil and gas

market recovery."



Key figures



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9M 9M Change In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Change|

| |

|2016 2015 YoY 2016 2015 YoY |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 905 1,091 -17.0% Sales Volume (k tons) 333 317 +5.0%|

| |

|2,127 2,942 -27.7% Revenues 693 872 -20.5%|

| |

|(156) 0 na EBITDA (52) (66) -21.2%|

| |

|-7.3% 0.0% -7.3pt As % of revenues -7.5% -7.6% +0.1pt|

| |

|(561) (393) +42.7% Operating income (loss)((1)) (143) (165) -13.3%|

| |

|(575) (439) +31.0% Net income (loss), Group share (160) (164) -2.4%|

| |

|(392) +35 -427m Free cash flow((2)) (75) +32 -107m|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+



1. Comprises ?92 million of restructuring charges and ?70 million of impairment

charges mainly related to the Transformation Plan.

2. Free cash flow (FCF) is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as cash flow from

operating activities minus gross capital expenditure and plus/minus change

in operating working capital requirement

na: not applicable





I - CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BY MARKET



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9M 9M Change In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Change |

| |

| 2016 2015 YoY 2016 2015 YoY |

+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 1,370 2,021 -32.2% Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals 439 582 -24.6% |

| |

| 335 402 -16.6% Power Generation 108 149 -27.5% |

| |

| 422 519 -18.7% Industry & Other 146 141 +3.5% |

| |

| 2,127 2,942 -27.7% Total 693 872 -20.5% |

+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+





For the third quarter of 2016, Vallourec recorded revenues of ?693 million, down

20.5% compared with the third quarter of 2015 (down 20.6% at constant exchange

rates). The positive volume impact (+5.0%) was offset by a significantly

negative price/mix effect (-25.6%).



For the first nine months of 2016, Vallourec recorded revenues of ?2,127

million, down 27.7% compared with the first nine months of 2015 (down 25.3% at

constant exchange rates) mainly resulting from the volume decrease (-17.0%) and

a negative price/mix effect (-8.3%). This negative price/mix effect mainly

results from a positive customer mix in EAMEA in H1 2016, more than offset by

the sharp deterioration of prices in the course of the period in EAMEA and the

USA.













Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals (64.4% of revenues)



In Q3 2016, Oil & Gas revenues amounted to ?411 million, down 22.8% year-on-year

(down 22.4% at constant exchange rates).



Over the first 9M of 2016, Oil & Gas revenues were ?1,273 million, down 31.7%

year-on-year (down 29.3% at constant exchange rates):



* In the USA, Q3 volumes and revenues increased sequentially driven by the

beginning of inventory replenishment and the gradual recovery of OCTG

consumption resulting from increases in rig count and rig efficiencies,

while prices have stabilized in H2 at a low level. Compared to Q3 2015,

revenues were down due to the price decline.

Over the first nine months of 2016, revenues were significantly down,

impacted by lower volumes and important price decreases.







* In the EAMEA[2] region, although Q3 OCTG volumes were broadly stable year-

on-year, Q3 revenues were down due to a significantly negative price effect.

Over the first nine months of 2016, revenues were down year-on-year

reflecting the intense pricing pressure on more recent orders.







* In Brazil, in order to ensure a smooth transition towards the new entity

Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil, H2 volumes planned deliveries were

heavily concentrated over Q3. This resulted in Q3 revenues being up year-on-

year.

Over the first nine months of 2016, revenues were significantly down due

to lower drilling activity.





In Q3 2016, Petrochemicals revenues were ?28 million, down 42.9% year-on-year

(down 44.9% at constant exchange rates) due to a persistent low demand in a

highly competitive environment.



Over the first 9M of 2016, Petrochemicals revenues were ?97 million, down 38.2%

year-on-year (down 36.9% at constant exchange rates).





Power Generation (15.8% of revenues)



In Q3 2016, Power Generation revenues amounted to ?108 million, down 27.5% year-

on-year at current perimeter[3] (down 26.2% at constant exchange rates)



Over the first 9M of 2016, Power Generation revenues amounted to ?335 million,

down 16.6% year-on-year at current perimeter(3) (down 15.2% at constant exchange

rates):



* Conventional power generation revenues were broadly stable year-on-year both

in Q3 2016 and over the first nine months of 2016, supported by deliveries

for coal-fired power plants in China in a still very competitive

environment.

* In nuclear, as expected, revenues were significantly down year-on-year both

in Q3 2016 and over the first nine months of 2016.





Industry & Other (19.8% of revenues)



In Q3 2016, Industry & Other revenues amounted to ?146 million, up 3.5% year-on-

year (up 0.7% at constant exchange rates).



Over the first 9M of 2016, Industry & Other revenues amounted to ?422 million,

down 18.7% year-on-year (down 15.2% at constant exchange rates):



* In Europe, revenues over the first nine months of 2016 were down as a result

of a decrease in volumes and prices.

* In Brazil, despite a better Q3 year-on-year, revenues over the first nine

months of 2016 were slightly down, impacted by the difficult local

macroeconomic environment in the automotive and construction sectors.

Although iron ore prices benefited from a positive trend in Q3

2016, 9M 2016 iron ore revenues were down year-on-year as average iron ore

spot prices in Brazil decreased compared with 9M 2015.







II - Q3 AND 9M 2016 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS ANALYSIS





Q3 2016 consolidated results analysis



In Q3 2016, EBITDA stood at ?-52 million, up by ?14 million year-on-year, with:

* Consolidated revenues down 20.5% compared with Q3 2015 to ?693 million,

mostly driven by a negative price/mix effect;

* A slightly lower industrial margin at ?56 million, down ?4 million compared

with Q3 2015, the impact of revenues decline being almost offset by the

concentration of H2 2016 deliveries to Petrobras in Q3 2016, and lower costs

as a result of the Valens plan and ongoing adaptation in the mills;

* Reduced sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) at ?106 million, down

11.3% compared with Q3 2015.



Operating result was a loss of ?143 million, compared to a loss of ?165 million

in Q3 2015, resulting mostly from improved EBITDA.



Financial result was negative at ?-31 million versus ?-15 million in Q3 2015,

resulting mainly from the evolution of the forex result.



Income tax was a gain of ?6 million in Q3 2016 compared to ?3 million in Q3

2015, mainly related to recognition of deferred tax assets.



The share attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to ?-10 million in

Q3 2016, compared to ?-14 million in Q3 2015.



This resulted in a net loss of ?160 million in Q3 2016, comparable to Q3 2015 at

?-164 million.





9M 2016 consolidated results analysis

For the first nine months of 2016, EBITDA stood at ?-156 million, down by ?156

million year-on-year, with:

* Consolidated revenues down 27.7% compared to the first nine months of 2015

(-25.3% at constant exchange rates) to ?2,127 million;

* A lower industrial margin at ?178 million, down ?218 million mainly affected

by: (i) the drop in activity and, to a lower extent, (ii) inefficiencies of

low load in the mills, despite high adaptation of costs;

* Reduced sales, general and administrative costs (SG&A) at ?331 million, down

13.7% compared with the first nine months of 2015.



Operating result was a loss of ?561 million, compared to a loss of ?393 million

in 9M 2015, resulting primarily from (i) lower EBITDA and from (ii)

restructuring charges of ?92 million and impairment charges of ?70 million

mainly related to the strategic initiatives announced on 1 February 2016 and

accounted for in H1 2016.



For the first nine months of 2016, financial result was negative at ?-99 million

versus ?-52 million in 9M 2015, resulting mainly from the evolution of the forex

result.



Income tax was a gain of ?52 million in 9M 2016 compared to a charge of ?-12

million in 9M 2015, mainly related to recognition of deferred tax assets.



The share attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to ?-37 million in

9M 2016, compared to ?-19 million in 9M 2015.



Net result, Group share was a loss of ?575 million in 9M 2016, compared to a

loss of ?439 million in 9M 2015.





III - CASH FLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION



Vallourec generated a negative free cash flow of ?-75 million in Q3 2016.



Over 9M 2016, negative free cash flow amounted to ?-392 million, compared to a

positive ?35 million in 9M 2015. This is mainly explained by:



* Negative cash flow from operating activities at ?-275 million, mainly

resulting from the drop in EBITDA;

* A slight increase in operating working capital requirement (?-17 million),

compared with a reduction of ?279 million in 9M 2015;

* Lower capital expenditure at ?-100 million, compared to ?-159 million in

9M 2015.



As at 30 September 2016, Group net debt decreased by ?499 million compared to

31 December 2015 to reach ?1,020 million, resulting in a gearing ratio of 29.1%

compared with 50.0% at the end of 2015.



The decrease in net debt during the first nine months of 2016 is due to the ?959

million net proceeds of the capital increase in H1 2016, partly offset by cash

outflows from operations over the period.







IV - LIQUIDITY



On 4 July 2016, Vallourec successfully extended the maturity of c. ?1.5 billion

of its medium and long-term credit lines as follows:

* ?90 million revolving bilateral credit line maturing in February 2021,

instead of February 2019;

* ?400 million revolving credit facility maturing in July 2020, instead of

July 2019;

* ?1.1 billion revolving credit facility maturing in February 2020 extended to

February 2021 for ?989 million.



The Company's cash position as at 30 September 2016 amounted to ?1.316 billion.



As at 30 September 2016, short-term debt amounted to ?1.242 billion, including

the ?650 million bond maturing in February 2017.



As at 30 September 2016, Vallourec's medium and long-term undrawn committed

credit facilities amounted to ?2.110 billion and ?0.2 billion undrawn committed

credit facilities maturing in July 2017.







V - TRANSFORMATION PLAN



Implementation of Vallourec's Transformation plan to rationalize its industrial

footprint and enhance its competitiveness is progressing well:



As previously announced, Vallourec Soluções Tubulares do Brasil was created on

1 October 2016 following the merger of Vallourec Tubos do Brasil and Vallourec

Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil. This merger is an important step towards the

rationalisation of Vallourec's Brazilian industrial footprint which will

generate significant industrial and administrative synergies.



In China, Vallourec has obtained all clearances from local authorities to

acquire control of Tianda Oil Pipe. The closing is expected to be finalized

before the end of 2016, enabling Vallourec to develop a highly competitive offer

combining VAM® technology and very competitive production costs.



In France, the last production campaign at the Déville-Lès-Rouen rolling mill

took place in September 2016. Closure of the mill is scheduled by year-end. In

Saint-Saulve, the rolling mill is planned to be closed in Q1 2017. In Scotland,

the heat treatment line located in Bellshill is planned to be closed by the end

of 2016.



Exclusive negotiations initiated with Ascometal to sell a majority stake in the

steel mill are progressing according to plan and a final agreement is expected

to be signed by the end of 2016.



Cost cuttings as part of the Valens Plan are on track, and Group headcount at

the end of September 2016 is down by c. 300 compared to the end of H1 2016. The

total headcount reduction since December 2014 amounts to 22% of the Group

workforce.







VI - STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN SERIMAX AND TECHNIP



Following the announcement of 11 January 2016, Serimax, Vallourec's wholly-owned

subsidiary, world leader in offshore & onshore welding solutions, and Technip, a

world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy

industry, and a long-lasting customer of Serimax, finalized a strategic

partnership agreement in the domain of pipeline welding on 28 October 2016.



In this respect, Technip, has acquired a 20% stake in Serimax. Technip and

Serimax will combine their expertise and will deploy Serimax's welding

technology at all Technip's spoolbases[4] and S-lay[5] vessels.



VII - MARKET TRENDS & OUTLOOK







Vallourec confirms its targets for 2016 as published in its Full Year 2015

financial results, namely:



* EBITDA lower than in 2015;

* Negative free cash flow of approximately ?-600 million (assuming same

working capital level and exchange rates as end of 2015);

* Net debt not exceeding ?1.5 billion at the end of the year, after the

acquisition of Tianda and full consolidation of VSB.





The Group expects its Oil & Gas deliveries and results to still be impacted by

mixed market conditions in the next quarters:





* In the USA, the rebound in deliveries experienced in Q3 2016, which resulted

from restocking at Vallourec's distributors and progressive market recovery,

should be confirmed in Q4. Over the next quarters, OCTG deliveries should be

similar. Prices which have been under pressure in H1 2016 have stabilized at

a low level in H2.



* In the EAMEA region, current backlog is made of tenders awarded by NOCs in

the past quarters, at prices which continued their decline, combined with

very low orders from IOCs, which have not yet started to sanction new

projects. As a result, the low volumes and margins recorded in Q3 2016

should not materially improve in the next quarters.



* In Brazil, H2 2016 deliveries were concentrated in Q3, which will result in

a low level of deliveries in Q4 2016. According to Petrobras' Strategic &

Business Management Plan released on 20 September 2016, the consumption of

OCTG tubes should remain approximately stable, compared to H2 level, over

the next quarters.





Power Generation revenues are expected to be down in 2016 compared to 2015 at

current perimeter[6] with the nuclear power generation activity experiencing a

slowdown in 2016. No marked evolution is expected in the next quarters.



Industry & Other revenues are expected to be down in 2016 compared to 2015 with

activity in Europe being affected by the weakness of global investments and

pricing pressure while in Brazil, operations are expected to be broadly stable.

No marked evolution is expected in the next quarters.



As a result of these elements, the conditions in which Vallourec is operating in

this semester should stay broadly comparable in the first half of 2017. Group

results should benefit as from mid-2017 from the expected re-balancing of Oil

and Gas markets, and from the continuing effects of the Transformation Plan.







Information and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements include

financial forecasts and estimates as well as assumptions on which they are

based, statements related to projects, objectives and expectations concerning

future operations, products and services or future performance. Although

Vallourec's management believes that these forward-looking statements are

reasonable, Vallourec cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness and these

forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that

are difficult to foresee and generally beyond Vallourec's control, which may

mean that the actual results and developments may differ significantly from

those expressed, induced or forecasted in the statements. These risks include

those developed or identified in the public documents filed by Vallourec with

the AMF, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the

Registration Document filed with the AMF on 16 March 2016 (N° D.16-0141).









Presentation of Q3 and first 9M 2016 financial results



Analyst conference call / audio webcast held at 6:30 pm (Paris time) in English.



* To listen to the audio webcast: http://edge.media-

server.com/m/go/vallourecQ32016



* To participate in the conference call, please dial :

+44 20 3427 1902 (UK)



+33 1 76 77 22 30 (FR)



+1212 444 0896 (USA)



+44 20 3427 1902 (other countries)

Conference ID: 6160086







* Audio webcast and slides will be available on the website at:

http://www.vallourec.com/EN/GROUP/FINANCE











Calendar



--------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 February 2017 Release of fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

--------------------------------------------------------------------------









About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets

and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh

environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects,

and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and

cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20

countries, its 20,000 dedicated and passionate people work hand-in-hand with

their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe,

competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.



Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible

for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following

indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.



In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American

Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY).

Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



vallourec.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)Vallourec







For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations Press Relations



Etienne Bertrand Héloïse Rothenbühler



Tél : +33 (0)1 49 09 35 58 Tél : +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 / +33 (0)6 45 45 19 67

etienne.bertrand(at)vallourec.com heloise.rothenbuhler(at)vallourec.com





Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires(at)vallourec.com





















Appendices





Documents accompanying this release:



* Sales volume

* Forex

* Revenues by geographic region

* Revenues by market

* Cash flow statement

* Free cash flow

* Summary consolidated income statement

* Summary consolidated balance sheet







Sales volume



+-----------------------------------------------+

| In thousands of tons Change |

| 2016 2015 |

| YoY |

+-----------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

| Q1 251 412 -39.1% |

| |

| Q2 321 362 -11.3% |

| |

| Q3 333 317 +5.0% |

| |

| Q4 320 |

| |

| |

| |

| Total 905 1,411 |

+-----------------------------------------------+









Forex



+-------------------------------------------+

| Average exchange rate 9M 2016 9M 2015 |

+-------------------------------------------+

| EUR / USD 1.12 1.11 |

| |

| EUR / BRL 3.96 3.53 |

| |

| USD / BRL 3.54 3.16 |

+-------------------------------------------+









Revenues by geographic region



+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

| In millions of euros 9M As % of 9M As % of Change |

| |

| 2016 revenues 2015 revenues YoY |

+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

| |

| |

| Europe 461 21.7% 679 23.1% -32.1% |

| |

| North America 366 17.2% 881 29.9% -58.5% |

| |

| South America 378 17.7% 524 17.8% -27.9% |

| |

| Asia & Middle East 559 26.3% 618 21.0% -9.5% |

| |

| Rest of World 363 17.1% 240 8.2% +51.3% |

| |

| |

| |

| Total 2,127 100.0% 2,942 100.0% -27.7% |

+----------------------------------------------------------------------+









Revenues by market



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|In millions of euros 9M As % of 9M As % of Change Q3 Change|

| |

| 2016 revenues 2015 revenues YoY 2016 QoQ |

+-----------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+

| | |

| | |

|Oil & Gas 1,274 59.9% 1,864 63.4% -31.7%| 411 -22.8%|

| | |

|Petrochemicals 96 4.5% 157 5.3% -38.2%| 28 -42.9%|

| | |

|Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals 1,370 64.4% 2,021 68.7% -32.2%| 439 -24.6%|

| | |

| | |

| | |

|Power Generation 335 15.8% 402 13.7% -16.6%| 108 -27.5%|

| | |

| | |

| | |

|Mechanicals 206 9.7% 281 9.5% -26.7%| 73 -5.2%|

| | |

|Automotive 76 3.5% 90 3.1% -15.5%| 27 +8.0%|

| | |

|Construction & Other 140 6.6% 148 5.0% -5.4%| 46 +17.9%|

| | |

|Industry & Other 422 19.8% 519 17.6% -18.7%| 146 +3.5%|

| | |

| | |

| | |

|Total 2,127 100.0% 2,942 100.0% -27.7%| 693 -20.5%|

+-----------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+









Cash flow statement



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9M 9M In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Q2 Q1 |

| |

|2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 2016 |

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|(275) (85) Cash flow from operating activities (72) (66) (68) (135)|

| |

| Change in operating WCR |

| (17) +279 +24 +168 +20 (61)|

| + decrease, (increase) |

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|(292) +194 Net cash flow from operating activities (48) +102 (48) (196)|

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|(100) (159) Gross capital expenditure (27) (70) (30) (43)|

| |

| - - Financial investments - - - - |

| |

| 959 - Capital increase - - 959 -|

| |

| (2) (68) Dividends paid (1) (2) (1) - |

| |

| (66) (53) Asset disposals & other items - 7 (35) (31)|

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Change in net debt |

| 499 (86) (76) +37 845 (270)|

| + decrease, (increase) |

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|1,020 1,633 Net debt (end of period) 1,020 1,633 944 1,789|

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+









Free cash flow



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9M 9M In millions of euros Q3 Q3 |

| Change Change|

|2016 2015 2016 2015 |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|(275) (85) -190 Cash flow from operating activities (FFO) (72) (66) -6|

| (A) |

| |

| Change in operating WCR (B) |

| (17) +279 -296 +24 +168 -144|

| [+ decrease, (increase)] |

| |

|(100) (159) +59 Gross capital expenditure (C) (27) (70) +43|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|(392) +35 -427 Free cash flow (A)+(B)+(C) (75) +32 -107|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+





Summary consolidated income statement



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 9M 9M Change In millions of euros Q3 Q3 Change |

| |

| 2016 2015 YoY 2016 2015 YoY |

| |

| 2,127 2,942 -27.7% REVENUES 693 872 -20.5%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|(1,949) (2,546) -23.4% Cost of sales((1)) (637) (812) -21.6%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 178 396 -55.1% Industrial margin 56 60 -6.7%|

| |

| 8.4% 13.5% -5.1 pt (as % of revenues) 8.1% 6.9% +1.2 pt|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (331) (383) -13.7% SG&A costs((1)) (106) (119) -11.3%|

| |

| (4) (13) na Other income (expense), net (3) (7) na|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (156) 0 na EBITDA (52) (66) -21.2%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| -7.3% 0.0% -7.3 pt EBITDA as % of revenues -7.5% -7.6% +0.1 pt|

| |

| |

| |

| (210) (228) -7.9% Depreciation of industrial assets (69) (79) -12.7%|

| |

| (33) (32) +3.1% Amortization and other (11) (9) +22.2%|

| depreciation |

| |

| (70) (16) na Impairment of assets (2) 1 na|

| |

| (92) (117) na Asset disposals, restructuring (9) (12) na|

| and other |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (561) (393) +42.7% OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (143) (165) -13.3%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (99) (52) na Financial income (loss) (31) (15) na|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (660) (445) +48.3% PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (174) (180) -3.3%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| 52 (12) na Income tax 6 3 na|

| |

| (4) (1) na Share in net income (loss) of (2) (1) na|

| associates |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (612) (458) +33.6% NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE (170) (178) -4.5%|

| CONSOLIDATED ENTITY |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (37) (19) na Non-controlling interests (10) (14) na|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (575) (439) +31.0% NET INCOME (LOSS), GROUP SHARE (160) (164) -2.4%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| (3.4) (3.4) na EARNINGS PER SHARE (in ?) (0.9) (1.3) na|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



1. Before depreciation and amortization

na: not applicable







Summary consolidated balance sheet



|In millions of euros |

| |

| 30-Sept 31-Dec 30-Sept 31-Dec|

| Assets Liabilities |

| 2016 2015 2016 2015 |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

| | |

| | |

| |Equity, Group share 3,171 2,646|

| | |

|Net intangible assets 130 149|Non-controlling 337 392|

| |interests |

| +--------------------------------------+

|Goodwill 322 329|Total equity 3,508 3,038|

| +--------------------------------------+

|Net property, plant and 3,041 3,161| |

|equipment | |

| | |

|Biological assets 175 155|Bank loans and other 1,094 1,763|

| |borrowings |

| | |

|Associates 170 177|Employee benefits 282 224|

| | |

|Other non-current assets 257 233|Deferred tax 174 216|

| |liabilities |

| | |

|Deferred tax assets 183 149|Provisions and other 131 43|

| |long-term liabilities |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

|Total non-current assets 4,278 4,353|Total non-current 1,681 2,246|

| |liabilities |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

| | |

| | |

|Inventories and work-in- 951 1,066|Provisions 262 238|

|progress | |

| | |

|Trade and other 498 545|Overdrafts and other 1,242 387|

|receivables |short-term borrowings |

| | |

|Derivatives - assets 44 20|Trade payables 421 523|

| | |

|Other current assets 403 307|Derivatives - 92 152|

| |liabilities |

| | |

|Cash and cash 1,316 631|Tax and other current 305 347|

|equivalents |liabilities |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

|Total current assets 3,212 2,569|Total current 2,322 1,647|

| |liabilities |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

|Assets held for sale 48 69|Liabilities disposal 27 60|

| |for sale |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

|TOTAL ASSETS 7,538 6,991|TOTAL EQUITY AND 7,538 6,991|

| |LIABILITIES |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

| |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

|Net debt 1,020 1,519|Net income (loss), (575) (865)|

| |Group share |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

| |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+

|Gearing ratio 29.1% 50.0%| |

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Through a contribution of Vallourec Tubos do Brasil (VBR) Pipe & Tube

business to Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos do Brasil (VSB).

[2] EAMEA: Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia

[3] Vallourec Heat Exchanger Tubes has been deconsolidated on 1 May 2016.

[4] A spoolbase is primarily used for the fabrication and spooling of rigid pipe

onto vessels with Reel-lay capability. Technip owns and operates four rigid pipe

spoolbase facilities located close to clients' deepwater developments. Reel-lay

refers to a pipeline laying method for which the pipes are assembled in an

onshore spoolbase and then spooled onto reels on vessels or at quay side. The

pipe is then unspooled from reels during offshore activities.



[5] S-lay refers to a pipeline laying method for which all assembly activity of

the pipe is done onboard the vessel and laid simultaneously offshore.



[6] Vallourec Heat Exchanger Tubes has been deconsolidated on 1 May 2016.



PDF version:

http://hugin.info/143606/R/2055323/769615.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: VALLOUREC via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.vallourec.com/EN/



PressRelease by

VALLOUREC

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 17:45

Language: English

News-ID 505670

Character count: 50634

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VALLOUREC

Stadt: BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT CEDEX





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease