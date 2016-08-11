CSE: 2016-1102 - Delist - Celtic Minerals Ltd. (CWE)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- The common shares of Celtic Minerals Ltd. will be delisted at the market close today, November 8, 2016.

Celtic Minerals is currently suspended.

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340





More information:

http://www.thecse.com



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 19:06

Language: English

News-ID 505671

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease