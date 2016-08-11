CBIS CEO, Mr. Dabney Prepares for Exclusive Harvard Medical School Drug Development Briefing as the Nation Votes on a Number of Historic Events

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announces that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, is preparing Company presentation briefing materials, drug development initiatives and accomplishments for corporate initiatives briefing exclusively for Harvard Medical School researchers later this Month.

Mr. Dabney will speak at the Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC), one of the largest cancer research centers in the world with more than 1,100 cancer researchers and over $600 million in cancer research funding. He will discuss CBIS' drug development initiatives targeting a variety of cancers and successes in regards to Cannabis treatments of those Cancers, within the context and a number of other disorders, such as autism spectrum disorders, PTSD, HIV/AIDS, asthma, as well as pain management.

As stated prior "I am excited to have the opportunity to present our initiatives and drug development programs to a new and much stronger audience of researchers at the Harvard Medical School. In discussing our work with the experts and thought-leaders at Harvard we expect to share our results and learn more about the cutting-edge research being done at DF/HCC. With this exclusive interaction with Harvard we expect that we will be in a much better position to continue our drug development programs designed to offer the most cost effective treatments that will help the largest possible number of people in need, locally and internationally," stated Mr. Dabney.

Today has a number of important historic votes underway, headlined with the final leg of the race for Presidency of the United States of America. As well, highlighting the historic nationwide cannabis insurgence. The cannabis event is just the beginning of the cannabinoid influx into a number of economic demographics and industry upheavals. CBIS expects more states to legalize Medical Marijuana usage in the mid-terms elections two years from now as well. Cannabis Science is on track to have enough facilities locally and nationally and already is in motion expanding its programs worldwide to meet this growing demand.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

