       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Marinecraft


Intergraph(R) GT STRUDL(R) webinar November 15th to demonstrate new wind load analysis

ID: 505673
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Intergraph will host a GT STRUDL webinar on November 15, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. CT that will demonstrate the new ASCE 7 wind load analysis capabilities, self-weight loading for finite elements, enhanced time-saving techniques, and other new tools for structural analysis and design. The webinar leader will be Joe Harrison, product manager for Civil/Structural/Analytical Applications at Intergraph CADWorx® & Analysis Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit . To register for the webinar, visit .

Intergraph's GT STRUDL structural analysis and design modeling software provides solutions for structural engineers involved in designing concrete, steel and reinforced concrete structures. For more information on Intergraph GT STRUDL, visit .

For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit . For more information on Intergraph CADWorx visit .

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis.

Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2016 Intergraph Corporation. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Gary Carson


+1.713.668.8550

Vornel Walker
+1.281.890.4566



More information:
http://www.coade.com



Keywords (optional):

piping, plant, cad, 3d, stress-analysis, vessel, petrochemical, cadworx, caesar-ii, pv-elite, laser,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/08/2016 - 19:26
Language: English
News-ID 505673
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Intergraph
Stadt: HOUSTON, TX


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Marinecraft




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.295
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 231


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z