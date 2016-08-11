Media Advisory: Government of Canada Supports Innovation in Western Canada

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Darshan Kang, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will make an announcement demonstrating the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the growth of innovative businesses in Western Canada and maintaining Canada's competitive advantage in the global marketplace.
