Lintec (LUSA) acquires Vacuum Depositing, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - WOBURN, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Lintec USA Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of Lintec Corporation, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vacuum Depositing, Inc., a leader in roll-to-roll deposition of evaporative, sputtered, and dielectric coatings on flexible substrates. The company, located in Louisville, Kentucky, has long been a top quality supplier and platform for innovation to such markets as Barrier Films, Security Coatings, and Window Films.

"The deal came together because both parties see the opportunity for substantial value creation for stakeholders, our customers, and the industries we serve," says David Bryant, from VDI.

Lintec clearly views the acquisition of VDI as an opportunity to come together with a winning company that is early in its life-cycle and intends to complement VDI with Lintec's significant resources to facilitate its continued development.

We are excited by the addition of VDI's metallizing expertise, solution capability, and experienced workforce to the Lintec family. The company clearly has complementary science and technology to that held by Lintec and our subsidiary, Madico, Inc.," says Akio Nemoto, Lintec USA's President. "VDI's team is world class and has positioned itself in the value chain as a critical supplier of Industrial Films."

The acquisition demonstrates Lintec's continued commitment to the markets it serves and its willingness to drive innovation for a competitive advantage.

Founded in 1971, Vacuum Depositing, Inc. (VDI, LLC) is a custom roll-to-roll metallizer of evaporative, sputtered and dielectric coatings. Its primary business and production site is in Louisville, Kentucky. The company is respected throughout the industry as a leader in quality, innovation and customer service. For more information, please visit .

Lintec Corporation is a publicly-held company traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is a recognized technical leader in adhesive chemistries and leverages the competency into a portfolio multilayer films, labels, specialty materials, and tapes. It serves numerous markets and has specific, long-term interest in Window Films. For more information, please visit . Lintec USA Holding, Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec Corporation.

Madico, Inc. is a global leader in the coating, laminating, and converting of flexible films in wide width, roll-to-roll format. Its products are multilayered, engineered films primarily targeting applications in Window Films and Specialty Films. For more information, please visit .

