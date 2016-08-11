TDK Announces Enhancements To CeraLink(TM) Ceramic Capacitor Series

New compact, extended-range capacitors are more efficient with low parasitic effects and higher capacitance values

(firmenpresse) - ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- TDK Corporation today announced they have added new extended range capacitors to their CeraLink PLZT ceramic (lead lanthanum zirconate titanate) capacitor line of products. The announcement was made at the Electronica 2016 trade show in Munich, Germany.

The low profile (LP) types of CeraLink capacitors for SMD soldering are now available with a voltage of 500 V and a capacitance of 1 µF, or with 700 V and 0.5 µF. The capacitors are characterized by their extreme volume efficiency and compactness. The dimensions of the variants with L-style terminal, for example, are 10.84 mm x 7.85 mm x 4 mm. Thanks to the compactness and the permissible maximum temperature of 150 degrees C, these capacitors can, for example, be embedded as snubber capacitors directly into IGBT modules.

The new types of CeraLink capacitors with J-style terminal have an even more compact design, with dimensions of just 7.14 mm x 7.85 mm x 4 mm. One great advantage of the CeraLink LP types is their extremely low ESL of just 2.5 nH.

The CeraLink solder-pin (SP) type is available for higher capacitance values of 20 µF and 10 µF for the rated voltages of 500 V and 700 V, respectively. This type has a very low ESL of just 3.5 nH.

Thanks to their low parasitic effects, CeraLink capacitors are ideally suitable for converter topologies on the basis of fast-switching semiconductors such as GaN or SiC. Voltage overshoots and ringing when switching are significantly lower than with conventional capacitor technologies. Special requirements in terms of size, current capability and temperature resistance can also be accommodated very easily with CeraLink capacitors.

Fast-switching converters

Types available with voltages of 500 V and 700 V

Low parasitic effects

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes electronic components, modules and systems* marketed under the product brands TDK and EPCOS, power supplies, magnetic application products as well as energy devices, flash memory application devices, and others. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and consumer, automotive and industrial electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2016, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.2 billion and employed about 92,000 people worldwide.

* The product portfolio includes ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites, inductors, high-frequency components such as surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter products and modules, piezo and protection components, and sensors.

You can download this text and associated images from .



You can find further information on the products at .

Please forward reader inquiries to .

Image Available:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3077950



PressRelease by

TDK

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 20:50

Language: English

News-ID 505678

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TDK

Stadt: ISELIN, NJ





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease