CSE: 2016-1103 - Fundamental Change - Abba Medix Group Inc./Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Abba Medix Group Inc. has been approved for listing.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at thecse.com
The symbol ABA will be delisted at the close on November 8, 2016. Canada House Wellness will begin trading on November 9, 2016.
The company also announced a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on a one and a half (1.5) old to one (1) new basis. No fractional common shares were issued pursuant to the Consolidation.
Contacts:
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Listings
(416) 367-7340
More information:
http://www.thecse.com
