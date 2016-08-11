Veresen Confirms 2017 Guidance Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") (TSX: VSN) expects to release its 2017 guidance on Monday, December 5, 2016 before the open of North American markets. The company will also host a conference call and webcast to discuss its outlook for 2017.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast presentation will be held to discuss the 2017 guidance release at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Monday, December 5, 2016.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 647-788-4919 or 1-877-291-4570 (toll-free). This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available via the webcast. Alternatively, the presentation will be made available immediately prior to the conference call start time of 7:00am Mountain Time on Veresen's website at .

A digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion, and will remain available until December 23, 2016 21:59 Mountain Time (23:59 Eastern Time). To listen to the replay, please dial 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 (toll-free) and enter Conference ID 17289029. A digital recording will also be available for replay on the company's website.

About Veresen Inc.

Veresen is a publicly-traded dividend paying corporation based in Calgary, Alberta that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. Veresen is engaged in three principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business comprised of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System; a midstream business which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable which owns a world-class natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago and other natural gas and NGL processing infrastructure; and a power business comprised of a portfolio of assets in Canada. Veresen is also working to advance Jordan Cove LNG, a six million tonne per annum natural gas liquefaction facility proposed to be constructed in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the associated Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline. In the normal course of business, Veresen regularly evaluates and pursues acquisition and development opportunities.

Veresen's Common Shares, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C, and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series E trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "VSN", "VSN.PR.A", "VSN.PR.C" and "VSN.PR.E", respectively. For further information, please visit .

Contacts:



Veresen Inc.

Mark Chyc-Cies

Director, Corporate Planning & Investor Relations

(403) 213-3633





More information:

http://www.vereseninc.com/



PressRelease by

Veresen Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 21:02

Language: English

News-ID 505682

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Veresen Inc.

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease