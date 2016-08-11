ImageWare Systems Sets Corporate Update Conference Call for Monday, November 14, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. ET

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY) (ImageWare), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to provide a corporate update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016. The company will report its results in a press release prior to the call.

ImageWare Chairman and CEO Jim Miller and CFO Wayne Wetherell will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 14, 2016

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-718-5095

International dial-in number: 1-719-325-4798

Conference ID: 9866916

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of ImageWare's website at .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2016.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 9866916

ImageWare Systems is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWare's patented biometric product line includes a highly scalable, multi-modal biometric engine capable of working with a wide array of sensors, modalities, and algorithms. ImageWare's identity management products are used for secure credentials, national IDs, passports, driver's licenses, and smart cards as well as both application and physical access control systems. ImageWare products support a wide range of biometric modalities including face, voice, fingerprint, eye, DNA, and more.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Portland, OR, Washington, D.C., Ottawa, Ontario, and Mexico. For more information about ImageWare Systems, Inc., please visit .

Liolios



Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860





