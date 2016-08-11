E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF)(TSX: ELF.PR.F)(TSX: ELF.PR.G)(TSX: ELF.PR.H) declared the following cash dividends:

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

Contacts:

E-L Financial Corporation Limited

Richard B. Carty

Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

(416) 947-2578

(416) 362-2592 (FAX)





