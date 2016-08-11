Embrace the Change in Seasons with a Few Health Tips

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Right behind the start of the New Year, fall is the highest trending time when people think about their health and wellness. With a new season upon us, comes the excitement of new health opportunities and reminders for the entire family.

Families are now in the midst of the busy school year and between sports, school projects, and the upcoming holidays, the to-do list can get pretty long. Even with busy schedules, and often because of it, it's important to keep health and wellness top of mind.

Wellness and Lifestyle Contributor and Editor-in-Chief of Simple Mom's Guide Terra Wellington has some ideas and tips for a fall wellness checkup.

The school year is in full swing and parent-teacher conferences are being held. Take advantage of asking the teacher if he or she has noticed any problems that could signal a vision issue. is a great resource for learning more about eye exams and vision health and to find an eye doctor near you.

When thinking about eye health you should also consider is your child rubbing their eyes or complaining of headaches? Does the child need to sit close to the board to see? Is your child squinting?

Also, did you know that 7 out of 10 Americans don't get enough magnesium? This is especially true for those with certain medical conditions like Celiac disease, athletic adults, and if you're taking some medications.

Magnesium is an essential element in our diet, but with a busy lifestyle you might not be getting enough. Taking a supplement like can help you make sure you're getting enough. Slow-Mag is specially formulated with magnesium chloride and the tablets are coated to prevent stomach upset.

For more information, visit simplemomsguide.com.

