Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Applauds Federal Government Five-Year National Oceans Protection Plan

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is encouraged by the federal government National Oceans Protection Plan announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 7 in Vancouver.

"We are very pleased with Prime Minister Trudeau's announcement of a national coastal strategy that will help establish Canada as a world leader in marine safety," said Duncan Wilson, vice president, corporate social responsibility at Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. "The focus on environmental sustainability and responsible commercial use is truly commendable."

The port authority is particularly supportive of the federal government's plans to fully resource the Canadian Coast Guard, which is critical to effectively responding to spills on our coasts.

"The port authority and others in the shipping community have long called for increased funding for the Canadian Coast Guard, recognizing we must protect our coasts for generations to come," said Wilson. "Minister Garneau and his team at Transport Canada have clearly listened to stakeholders, including Indigenous groups and others who rely on the coasts for their livelihood."

The Oceans Protection Plan has four main priority areas:

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority will continue to collaborate with Transport Canada and all levels of government on progressive actions to ensure the Port of Vancouver remains competitive, safe and sustainable.

About Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is responsible for the stewardship of the federal port lands in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. It is accountable to the federal minister of transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The port authority manages the Port of Vancouver, which is Canada's largest port and the third largest tonnage port in North America, responsible for Canada's trade with more than 170 world economies. Located in a naturally beautiful setting on Canada's west coast, the Port of Vancouver is responsible for the efficient and reliable movement of goods and passengers, and integrates environmental, social and economic sustainability initiatives into all areas of port operations. Enabling the trade of approximately $200 billion in goods in 2015, the port sustains an estimated 100,000 supply-chain jobs, $6.1 billion in wages, and $9.7 billion in GDP across Canada.

