Tellza Announces 2016 Q3 Financial Results

Revenue in the quarter was US$138 Million, up 61% year over year

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Tellza Communications Inc. (TSX: TEL) announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

2016 Highlights

Communications Business

Technology Business

Investment Business

Corporate

While we conduct our business primarily in USD and report our financial results in USD, our common shares are listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in CDN dollars. Expressed in CDN dollars, YTD EBITDA(i) was $2.5 Million or $0.22/share and Net Income was $0.8 Million or $0.07/share.

Tellza's communications business operates in the "nearly free" market for international communications. Our investment in systems and processes over the last few years has allowed us to remain profitable, while many of our competitors have commenced exiting the business. We believe that the "nearly free" communications market will remain strong and sizeable into the future producing low margin, consistent cash flows.

"Tellza's strategy is to invest excess cash flows from its core business into new business activities and adjacent markets aimed at improving our cash flows and profitability, while continuing to acquire up to 5% annually of its outstanding common stock for cancellation when market conditions permit," said Gary Clifford, Executive Chairman, Tellza Communications Inc.

The Company's financial statements and other disclosures are available on SEDAR.

The Company's corporate profile is located at .

About Tellza

Tellza is a communications company with additional investments in Technology and Financial services. Tellza has been both EBITDA(i) and Net Income positive since 2010. Through Phonetime, Matchcom and Route Dynamix, we produce over $100M+ USD in quarterly turnover. Tellza Technologies provides big data solutions to the Telecommunications market, while Tellza Investments oversees our 33% interest in Rightway Funding and 9.9% interest in Merkez Faktoring.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words like "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "indicates" or similar expressions. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Tellza's actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors set forth in reports and other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. See which contains all securities files.

(i)We define EBITDA and Cash Profits as earnings before taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock based compensation, and interest. EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, it is a standard measure used in the telecommunications industry to assist in understanding and comparing operating results. EBITDA is reviewed regularly by management and our Board of Directors in assessing performance and in making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of the business and the ability to generate cash flows. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance nor does it have a standardized meaning under IFRS. In evaluating these measures, investors should consider that the methodology applied in calculating as such measures may differ among companies and analysts. Below is a reconciliation of "EBITDA" to net income for the periods presented:

