Hanwei Energy Services Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial and Operational Results

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) ("Hanwei" or the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2016. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Company has two reportable segments for its continuing operations: its FRP pipe manufacturing and its oil and gas production. The pipe segment produces and sells fiberglass reinforced plastic ("FRP") pipe for the oil and gas industry and other infrastructure applications. The oil and gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

For the six months ended September 30, 2016:

Update on Oil and Gas Activities in Canada

Hanwei will host a conference call to discuss its operational and financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016. Graham Kwan, Executive Vice President and Rick Huang, Chief Financial Officer of Hanwei will host the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website .

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.'s principal business operations are in two complementary key segments of the oil and gas industry as both an equipment supplier to the industry (as a leading manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic ("FRP") pipe products and associated technologies serving major energy customers in the global energy market) and as an operator of its producing oil and gas mineral rights at its Leduc and Entice Lands in Alberta.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions a description of which is set out in the risk factors section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated June 22, 2016 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2016 both of which are filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at . The forward-looking information in this press release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Contacts:



Graham Kwan

Executive VP, Strategic Development and Corporate Affairs

604-685-2239





Yucai (Rick) Huang

Chief Financial Officer

604-685-2239





Comments on this PressRelease