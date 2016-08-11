Baytex to Present at GMP FirstEnergy's Energy Growth Conference

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) is pleased to announce that Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Public Affairs, will be presenting at GMP FirstEnergy's Energy Growth Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 2:50 pm EST (12:50 pm MST) in Toronto, Ontario. Interested parties can listen to a live audiocast via the following URL:
A replay will be available on the Baytex website, , for six months following the presentation.
Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 78% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
Contacts:
Baytex Energy Corp.
Brian Ector
Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Public Affairs
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
More information:
http://www.baytex.ab.ca/
Firma: Baytex Energy Corp.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA
