INV Metals Reports Q3/2016 Results

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) is pleased to report its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2016.

The Company recorded a total loss of $328,104 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2016, compared with a total loss of $642,440 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period ended September 30, 2015. The Company's cash balance as at September 30, 2016 was approximately $10.7 million, compared to approximately $11.6 million as at December 31, 2015. For additional financial information please see INV Metals' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis filed on and on the Company's web site at .

INV Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV Metals' primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold property in Ecuador, and (2) its 35% interest in the Kaoko property, located in Namibia.

Candace MacGibbon

(416) 703-8416





http://www.nickelventures.com



INV Metals Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO





