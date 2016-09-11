Excelpoint Expands Its Portfolio in India With the Distributorship of Xilinx's Products

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- Main-board listed ("Excelpoint" or "the Group") announced today that they have obtained the distributorship of Xilinx's products in the India region. This partnership will allow both Excelpoint and Xilinx to expand their footprints and market presence in India.

Xilinx is highly recognised for their range of 'All Programmable FPGAs, SoCs, MPSoCs, and 3D ICs' and is a pioneer and continuing leader in programmable technology. With their expertise and leadership in technology, coupled with Excelpoint's presence and networks, this partnership will provide clients with a new level of solution and service satisfaction. More specifically, the combination will allow developments in segments such as machine-to-machine connectivity, security and surveillance, factory automation, wireless communications, data centers and more.

"We recognise Excelpoint's dedication in providing value-added services to their customers and their commitment to their suppliers. Together with their strong footprints in India and our capabilities in the FPGA technology, we believe this partnership will provide expansion into new segments. Xilinx's new portfolio of cost-optimised product families complements the leading advanced technology families, which will be well suited for a broad range of applications in India. We are definitely looking forward to working together on the rising opportunities in India," said Mr Gianluca Gilardi, Director, Channel Sales EMEA of Xilinx.

Mr Albert Phuay, Chairman and CEO of Excelpoint, added, "Xilinx's products are well-known in the industry, and we are very pleased to be selected as their distributor in India. In line with Excelpoint's strategy to grow the India region with the push by the Government to roll out initiatives such as 'Make in India', 'Digital India' and 'Smart Cities' projects, we see abundant opportunities with this partnership. With Xilinx's cutting-edge technology, we are now able to provide a holistic solution to our end customers. This is a big step for us and reflects our commitment in providing an array of value-added services to our customers."

Excelpoint Technology Ltd ("Excelpoint" or the "Group") is a leading regional electronics components distributor and provider of quality engineering design services to original equipment manufacturers ("OEM"), original design manufacturers ("ODM") and electronics manufacturing services ("EMS") in the Asia Pacific region. It ranks among the Top 25 Global Franchised Distributors List from EBN in 2015.

Excelpoint works closely with its principals to create innovative solutions to complement its customers' products. The Group has research and development ("R&D") centres in Singapore and China supported by a team of professional engineers.

Established in 1987 and headquartered in Singapore, Excelpoint's presence spans more than 25 cities across Asia Pacific. Currently, we provide employment to more than 600 people of different nationalities. Our shares are quoted on the Main-Board of the Singapore Exchange ("SGX").

