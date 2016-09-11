The Opening of the 13th Wuzhou Jewel Festival

(firmenpresse) - The 13th Wuzhou Jewel Festival with the theme Internet plus Gem opened in Wuzhou, the artificial gemstones capital of the world, which is also considered as the most influential industry in China and in the World. There are lots of merchants and jewelers participated in the event from different countries such as United States, Great Britain, South Korea, Germany, Burma, Laos, etc. seeking to negotiate successful jewel transactions.



The artificial gems, as substitutes for diamonds, with their variety of beauty, style, and in particular, their big price advantages are being well acknowledged by the merchants and jewelers locally and abroad. Wuzhou, an easter city in Guangxi Zhuang Chinas autonomous region that has close links with Pearl River Delta, in now considered as the world capital of artificial jewels and a trading center serving China and the whole world.



Internet plus, as the theme of the event, is becoming a trend of the time, but the real difficult transformation of industries are the ones that are very traditional, but this doesnt mean that those companies try not to do traditional business with internet. A lot of companies in the past few years start to try the internet marketing, and the jewel industry has also started to enter the trend through this 13th Wuzhou Jewel Festival, sponsored by the Wuzhou Municipal Committee for the first time to start and create the new era of stone industry.



People were very excited to know that the artificial jewel capital of the world is now widely available on the internet in partnership with Alibaba, an international trading market online. Alibaba group business is the leading cross-border wholesale trading platform, providing service to millions of suppliers and buyers from around the world. With the support of Alibaba, the online jewel industry is expected to develop rapidly online.



Since 2004, the first Wuzhou Jewel Festival had successfully held Wuzhou cumulative implementation of the signing of the project 578, with a total investment of more than 86 billion 200 million Yuan. At present, Wuzhou artificial jewel processing, distribution, the number of transactions over 100 billion, the output value of 2 billion 500 million yuan, accounting for 80% of the China artificial jewel production, 70% of the world, become the artificial jewel processing and trading center of the world's largest.





Company Name: The Organizing Committee of 13th Wuzhou Jewel Festival

Contact Person: Ms. Huang

Address: D171-75, Baoshi Building, Middle of #69, Xihuan Road, Wuzhou, Guangxi, China

E-mail: 1453761465(at)qq.com

Website: http://oc.osell.com





