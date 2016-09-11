Irina Nefedova Becomes Top Realtor-Associate in Miami, FL

Miami Beach, Florida, (November 09, 2016) - The real estate South Beach FL market is having great demand, and many people are interested to buy the luxurious condos, waterfront homes and apartments and settle in the picturesque region. For property buyers, Irina Nefedova has become a one-stop source. She has become the top professional real estate broker, with clients voting her as the best real estate associate for professionalism and expertise.



With years of experience behind her, Irina Nefedova has closed numerous deals with success. For big-shot property buyers with deep pockets to average buyers looking for affordable condo homes South Beach FL, Irina has the best real estate solutions for all kinds of buyers. She also assists buyers who want to make first-time investments in the local property market.



Other than assistance with purchase, Irina also provides buyers with expert tips and suggestions on the best real estate Sunny Isles FL properties around. Whether it comes to old apartments for sale Bal Harbour FL or new constructions for sale Bal Harbour FL, she can guide buyers to the best properties that match their requirements.



Buying Luxury real estate Sunny Isles FL, whether condos, apartments or individual homes, comes with a lot of considerations! Irina Nefedova makes the purchase process as safe as possible. Whether property investors or individual buyers, everyone has good things to say about her services. Whether it comes to residential, rental or resale property purchases, Irina can be counted on.



About Irina Nefedova:

A popular realtor associate in Miami Beach, Florida, Irina Nefedova is known to offer help to buyers at every stage of the purchase process, from finding a property to closing the deal. She provides buyers with all types of budgets with services, with very affordable rates.



Irina Nefedova, Realtor-Associate

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

1111 Lincoln Rd, Suite 805

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-282-6998

inefedova(at)hotmail.com



Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Irina Nefedova

Miami Beach

305-282-6998



