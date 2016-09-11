Break the Pattern of Data, Extend the Reach of Languages  GTCOM Attended the ATA Annual Conference

The 57th Annual Conference of American Translators Association (ATA) was held in San Francisco on November 3rd, 2016, which gathered more than 1,800 talents of the language industry worldwide.

(firmenpresse) - The 57th Annual Conference of American Translators Association (ATA) was held in San Francisco on November 3rd, 2016, which gathered more than 1,800 talents of the language industry worldwide. As one of the member units of ATA, Global Tone Communication Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GTCOM) was invited to the grand conference, where Eric Yu, CEO of GTCOM delivered a keynote speech titled Language Services in the AI Age.



Mr. Yu shared his views from three perspectives: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Cognition , Language Technologies in the AI Age, and Language Services in the AI Age. He expressed that the progress of cross-language big data and AI cognition technology will greatly influence the translation industry in the new era. In particular, the cross-language big data will break the barriers of information and improve the capability of scientific research; by integrating machine learning into machine translation ,cold machines are enabled to think like humans; in the end, the development of AI technologies will bring about visualized application experience of language cognition



Founded to advance the translation and interpreting professions, ATA is the largest professional association of translators and interpreters in the United States with over 10,000 members in more than 100 countries and is in the leading position among worlds translation associations. At the conference, GTCOM exchanged opinions with leaders from ATA and other relative member units, and achieved cooperation intention on MT and cross-language big data.



Attending the 57th Annual Conference of ATA is one of the important contents of GTCOMs international strategy. In the future, GTCOM will further develop the intelligent cognition technology and help to break the pattern of data and extend the reach of languages so as to explore boundless fields of communication for various customers with tailored solutions worldwide and give full play to the value of communication.





Media contact

Company Name: Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd.

Address: F/16, China Railway Construction Building, No. 20 Shijingshan Road, Beijing, China

E-mail: marketing(at)gtcom.com.cn

Website: http://www.gtcom.com.cn





More information:

http://www.gtcom.com.cn



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 06:22

Language: English

News-ID 505723

Character count: 2514

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Global Tone Communication Technology Co., Ltd.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease