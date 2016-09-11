Ethertronics Unveils V2X Automotive Smart Antenna Solutions at Electronica 2016

Industry Leading Smart Antenna Technology to Increase V2X Connected Car Performance and Enhance Automotive Connectivity

(firmenpresse) - MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Electronica -- , the leader in ultra-high performance smart antenna system solutions, today announced two new Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) smart antennas to enhance connected car antenna performance, reliability and range at Electronica, November 8-11 in Munich, Germany. The company is working with leading manufacturers to showcase new V2X active steering and high gain antennas at the Ethertronics exhibit, located in Hall A4, booth 551.

"Leading automotive manufacturers continue to turn to Ethertronics to help navigate and solve today's wireless connectivity complexities in connected cars," said Olivier Pajona, chief scientist for Ethertronics. "Ethertronics' integration of antenna architecture, RF and algorithms creates industry leading antenna system performance for difficult in-care automotive wireless connectivity applications. Within always more crowdy RF environments, our evolving active steering antenna technologies provide unmatched V2X wireless performance solving today's demanding automotive wireless connectivity challenges."

Adding connectivity, awareness and intelligence to vehicles is helping to define an entirely new landscape for V2X communication, convenience, infotainment, and safety that we are proud to be a part of. Ethertronics has provided antenna in-car connectivity system solutions for over 15 years. Our integrated smart antenna, active steering technology is the latest example of how the automobile has begun a fundamental shift away from passive antennas, which struggle to support LTE's fragmented bands, carrier aggregation and MIMO, as well as the trend toward thinner, sleeker car antennas. Given its ability to deliver major spectral efficiency gains as well as a host of other important in-car benefits -- from better connectivity and stronger interference immunity to increased download speeds, and an improved connected car user experience, Active Steering is a game changer disrupting the status quo.

Ethertronics will showcase its new Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) smart antennas at Electronica, including:

External antenna

5dBi peak gain near the azimuth where it matters the most for the V2x communication

Active antenna compatible with Ethertronics Active Steering Technology, improving radio link reliability and coverage

Vertical and horizontal polarization depending of the antenna pattern selected

This active steering antenna exhibit very good front to back gain ratio ( > 15 dB) ensuring high immunity to interference when driven by Ethertronics patented MCD algorithm

Digital Control done via the RF cable, reducing the need for a second cable

Compatible with EU V2X frequency bands (standard ETSI ES 202 663 V1.1.0)

Compatible with US V2X frequency bands (WAVE, IEEE 802.11p)

Very low profile (3.5 mm)

Maximum gain near the azimuth gain (up to 4 dBi), where it matters the most for the V2X communication

SMD compatible and low cost

Compatible with EU V2X frequency bands (standard ETSI ES 202 663 V1.1.0

Compatible with US V2X frequency bands (WAVE, IEEE 802.11p)

Ethertronics new V2X smart antennas will be demonstrated at Electronica in Munich, November 8-11, 2016 at Ethertronics booth A4.551. For additional product information, please contact .

Ethertronics is a global leader and innovator in ultra-high performance smart antenna system solutions for wireless communications. Ethertronics' Active Steering platform establishes benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability across a range of applications, from mobile phones to Wi-Fi and the Internet of Things. Ethertronics has shipped over 1.4 billion antenna systems that are being used by leading wireless handset and device manufacturers worldwide.

Company Contact:



Carmen Redondo

Ethertronics

Office: +33 (0) 493743071

Email:





More information:

http://www.ethertronics.com



PressRelease by

Ethertronics

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 05:05

Language: English

News-ID 505724

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ethertronics

Stadt: MUNICH, GERMANY





Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease