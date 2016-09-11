Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas contract extended

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK
Limited) has exercised options to extend the charter of the Safe Boreas by a
total of 44 days.
In mid-March 2016, the Safe Boreas commenced a 245-day firm operational period
at Montrose A in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm operational period
will now continue through 6 January 2017 with Prosafe agreeing to reduce the
option periods' day rate consistent with market conditions. Repsol Sinopec can
further extend the operations of the Safe Boreas by weekly options.
Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible
accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,
please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 9 November 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 65 59 19 90 / +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire
http://www.prosafe.com
Date: 11/09/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 505736
Character count: 1988
