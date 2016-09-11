ABLYNX TO PRESENT AT THE JEFFERIES LONDON HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





GHENT, Belgium, 9 November 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced that its CEO, Dr Edwin Moses, will present a company update at

the Annual Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, 16 November

2016 at 12:40 p.m. GMT (01:40 p.m. CET).



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the day via this

link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website, under

the news & events section, for 90 days following the presentation. To ensure a

timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes

prior to the scheduled webcast.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03



e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com







pdf format of the press release:

http://hugin.info/137912/R/2055368/769650.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ablynx via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ablynx.com



PressRelease by

Ablynx

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 505737

Character count: 2837

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ablynx

Stadt: Ghent/Zwijnaarde





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease