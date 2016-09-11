Flow Traders NV: FLOW TRADERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2016 RESULTS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









FLOW TRADERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2016 RESULTS



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 9 November 2016 - Flow Traders N.V. (Euronext: FLOW)

today announced its 3Q16 results, delivering a 5% increase quarter-on-quarter in

ETP Value Traded and further strengthening its market share globally. The

markets in 3Q16 continued to be challenging, following a decline in volatility

and trading activity by investors. As a consequence, Market ETP Value Traded

globally saw a 7% decline quarter-on-quarter. Momentum in Global ETP Assets

under Management however remained positive as it grew to a new high of ? 3.0tn

at the end of 3Q16.



The 5% quarter-on-quarter increase in Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded was driven

by an increased exposure to a broader range of products on the back of

technological improvements. With this, we positioned ourselves better for future

growth within the fast growing ETP market. Following the challenging markets,

Revenue Capture for the period decreased to 3.3 bps as a result of our product

mix traded.



Overall Flow Traders is on its way to deliver the second best year since

inception.



Flow Traders 3Q16 Key Highlights



* Total Market ETP Value Traded decreased to ? 4.71tn (-7% versus 2Q16) while

Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded reached ? 149bn (+5% versus 2Q16)

* Net Trading Income reached ? 48.8m (-28% versus 2Q16), as trading activity

overall slowed down further over the summer

* Revenue Capture reached 3.3 bps in 3Q16, reflecting low volatility and a

decline in trading activity, especially in Europe

* EBITDA margin remained strong at 42% for 3Q16 as costs developed in line

with expectations

* Net Income for 3Q16 reached ? 15m, or EPS ? 0.32 (-48% versus 2Q16). The

2Q16 results included a one-off tax benefit of ? 4.5m or ? 0.10 EPS



* Trading Capital remained stable quarter on quarter at ? 300m after payment

of interim dividend in 3Q and is still very comfortably above all regulatory

and prime broker requirements. Focus continues to be on maximizing

profitability and returns to shareholders and paying at least 50% of our Net

Profit in dividend

* We further strengthened our Business Development, Trading and Technology

teams across all regions, but especially in Asia and the US, and expanded

our product coverage

* In the Americas we started the Institutional Trading department during 3Q

and expanded the number of venues we provide liquidity to, as we have become

a member of IEX

* Headcount overall grew by 19 employees to 325 end 3Q16, with an emphasis on

the Americas and APAC





Flow Traders YTD September 2016 Key Highlights



* Market ETP Assets under Management grew to ? 3.0tn (US$ 3.39tn), again

hitting the highest level on record

* Year-to-date Market ETP Value Traded reached ? 15.83tn, a 1% decline versus

9M15. First nine months 2015 included 3Q15, which was the most active

quarter in history

* Flow Traders' ETP Value Traded reached ? 441bn in 9M16, versus ? 462bn in

9M15, reflecting the low volatility and a decline in volumes in the market

to date in 2016

* Net Trading Income (NTI) was ? 181.3m in 9M16, down 25% versus 9M15 and up

83% versus 9M14

* Revenue Capture was 4.1bps in 9M16 versus 5.2bps in 9M15 and 2.9bps in 9M14

* EBITDA Margin for 9M16 was 47% versus 52% in 9M15 (corrected for IPO costs)

and 44% in 9M14

* Net Profit was ? 66.9m in 9M16, versus ? 98.5m in 9M15 (corrected for IPO

costs) and ? 34.2m in 9M14

* EPS in 9M16 was ? 1.44 versus ? 2.12 in 9M15 (corrected for IPO costs) and ?

0.74 in 9M14



Consolidated quarterly and 9M results Flow Traders



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|?million, unless |

|otherwise stated 3Q16 2Q16 Change 9M16 Adj.9M15 9M14 Change 9M16/9M15 |

| |

|ETP Value Traded (?bn) 149 141 +5% 441 462 341 -5% |

| |

|Net Trading Income 49 68 -28% 181 240 99 -25% |

| |

|EBITDA 21 33 -38% 86 125 44 -32% |

| |

|EBITDA Margin 42% 48% 47% 52% 44% |

| |

|Net Profit 15 29 -48% 67 98 34 -32% |

| |

|EPS 0.32 0.62 -48% 1.44 2.12 0.74 -32% |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



In 3Q16, Flow Traders continued to grow as our ETP Value Traded outperformed the

market quarter-on-quarter, reaching ? 149bn, mainly driven by EMEA and the

Americas. Operational expenses developed in line with our expectations,

resulting in an EBITDA Margin of 42% in 3Q16 versus 48% in 2Q16. Net Profit was

?15m in 3Q16 versus ? 28.7m in 2Q16 (2Q results contained a ? 4.5m one-off tax

gain). Overall headcount increased from 306 FTE at the end of 2Q16 to 325 FTE at

the end of 3Q16, as we continued to drive our organic growth strategy and

improved our position as the leading technology-driven ETP-focused liquidity

provider.



Regionally, we strengthened the different teams and grew the number of products

traded in all regions, but especially in APAC and US. We further optimised the

infrastructure, along with the start of Institutional Trading in the US during

the quarter. In Asia we expanded our Institutional Trading team and our Business

Development team. In Europe, the growth in counterparties and the technological

improvements had a clear impact on the Volumes Traded. We improved our market

share in Europe and the US, whilst maintaining our ground in Asia.





EMEA (Europe)

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| ?million, unless otherwise stated 3Q16 2Q16 Change |

| |

| Net Trading Income 30 44 -32% |

| |

| ETP Value Traded (?bn) 98 94 +4% |

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

In EMEA, the Market ETP Value Traded came in at ? 216bn in 3Q16 versus ? 241bn

in 2Q16 (-10%), as investors remained on the side-lines over the summer after

the Brexit referendum at the end of 2Q16. ETP Value Traded by Flow Traders

reached ? 98bn in 3Q16 versus ? 94bn (+4%) in 2Q16, following technological

improvements, improving our performance in highly liquid products. Net Trading

Income declined to ? 29.6m from ? 43.6m in 2Q16, on the back of low liquidity

and tightening spreads, and a subsequent decline in Revenue Capture from 4.6 bps

in 2Q16 to 3.0 bps in 3Q16. Our on-screen market share improved to 20%.



Americas

+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

| ?million, unless otherwise stated 3Q16 2Q16 Change |

| |

| Net Trading Income 15 20 -26% |

| |

| ETP Value Traded (?bn) 45 39 +13% |

+----------------------------------------------------------------------+

In the Americas, the Market ETP Market Value Traded came in at ? 4,103bn in

3Q16, versus ? 4,333bn in 2Q16 (-5%). ETP Value Traded by Flow Traders reached

? 45bn in 3Q16, from ? 39bn in 2Q16 (+13%), with Revenue Capture reaching 3.3

bps in 3Q16 from 5.0 bps in 2Q16, again on the back of declining volatility and

changes in the product mix traded. This resulted in a Net Trading Income of ?

14.6m, a 26% decline quarter-on-quarter, but a 32% improvement YTD year-over-

year. Our market share grew to just above 1.5% on-screen. Going forward, we

expect to see a positive impact from the Institutional Trading department in the

US, which has become operational at the end of 3Q and regulatory changes like

the Fiduciary Ruling, becoming effective in the US on 1 April 2017.





APAC (Asia)

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+

| ?million, unless otherwise stated 3Q16 2Q16 Change |

| |

| Net Trading Income 5 4 +3% |

| |

| ETP Value Traded (?bn) 6 8 -19% |

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+



In APAC, the Market ETP Value Traded reached ? 390bn versus ? 479bn in 2Q16 (-

19%). ETP Value Traded by Flow Traders came in at ? 6bn in 3Q16, from ? 8bn in

2Q16 (-19%), in line with the market. Our on-screen market share remained stable

at 1.5%. Revenue Capture came in at 7.5 bps in 3Q16, an improvement versus

2Q16, reflecting the expansion of product coverage and strengthening of the

different teams in a market where volumes continued to decline and flows

remained concentrated around highly liquid products. These organizational

changes and the ongoing technological improvements are expected to improve our

performance in the region further going forward.



Current Trading and Outlook



Since our listing, the ETP market has grown globally in terms of Assets under

Management and in the number of ETPs listed. The announced introduction of the

Fiduciary Ruling per 1 April 2017 in the US and the SEC ruling on required fund

liquidity is expected to further increase the focus on the ETF market in the

coming years. With all the initiatives in place, Flow Traders will continue to

focus on organic growth by increasing our coverage of the ETP space and by

optimizing our Net Trading Income, whilst continuing to aim to grow in the

medium- to long term faster than the ETP Assets under Management.



Financial Calendar 2017



The Financial Calendar for Flow Traders until the AGM in 2017 is as follows:



18 January Start Silent Period ahead of FY16 results

15 February Reporting Full Year 2016 results

26 April Start Silent Period ahead of 1Q 2017

results

17 May Reporting 1Q 2017 results

24 May AGM

26 May Ex-dividend final dividend 2016

29 May Record date final dividend 2016

31 May Payment date final dividend 2016



Analyst Conference Call and Webcast



The analyst conference call on the results will be held at 10:00 am CET on

Wednesday 9 November 2016. The presentation will also be accessible via

www.flowtraders.com, where the link to the presentation can be downloaded and

the conference call can be followed via a listen-only audio webcast. A replay of

the conference call will be available on the company website for at least 90

days.



Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations(at)flowtraders.com

Please visit www.flowtraders.com for more information and for the full version

of the press release.









Important legal information



This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information

purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and

you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment

decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or

investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing

of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a

solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.







The information and materials contained in this press release are provided 'as

is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not

warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials

and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release

is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal

agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual

property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All

rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this

publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or

reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.







This press release may include forward-looking statements, which are based on

Flow Traders' current expectations and projections about future events, and are

not guarantees of future performance. Forward looking statements are statements

that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and

expectations. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "expect",

"intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "believe", "could", "hope",

"seek", "plan", "foresee", "aim", "objective", "potential", "goal" "strategy",

"target", "continue" and similar expressions or their negatives are used to

identify these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking

statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other

factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will

occur in the future whether or not outside the control of Flow Traders. Such

factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ

materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they

are made. Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to

update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press

release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events,

conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required

to do so by applicable law.







Financial objectives are internal objectives of Flow Traders to measure its

operational performance and should not be read as indicating that Flow Traders

is targeting such metrics for any particular fiscal year. Flow Traders' ability

to achieve these financial objectives is inherently subject to significant

business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of

which are beyond Flow Traders' control, and upon assumptions with respect to

future business decisions that are subject to change. As a result, Flow Traders'

actual results may vary from these financial objectives, and those variations

may be material.







Efficiencies are net, before tax and on a run-rate basis, i.e. taking into

account the full-year impact of any measure to be undertaken before the end of

the period mentioned. The expected operating efficiencies and cost savings were

prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions, projections and estimates,

many of which depend on factors that are beyond Flow Traders' control. These

assumptions, projections and estimates are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and actual results may differ, perhaps materially, from those

projected. Flow Traders cannot provide any assurance that these assumptions are

correct and that these projections and estimates will reflect Flow Traders'

actual results of operations.





By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not

agree with the terms set out above please notify

legal.amsterdam(at)nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this

document.







Press Release 3Q results Flow Traders:

http://hugin.info/171622/R/2055430/769707.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Flow Traders NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.flowtraders.com



PressRelease by

Flow Traders NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 505738

Character count: 19026

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Flow Traders NV

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease