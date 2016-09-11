Statoil ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2016 in NOK

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Statoil (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) announced 27 July 2016 dividend per share of USD

0.2201 for second quarter 2016. The NOK dividend per share is based on average

USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days

from record date 3 November 2016, in total seven business days.



Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.2092. Second quarter

2016 dividend per share is consequently NOK 1.8068.



Under the two-year scrip dividend programme ("Scrip Dividend Programme")

approved by the Annual General meeting 11 May 2016, shareholders will have the

option to receive dividend in newly issued dividend shares. The subscription

period for second quarter 2016 shall commence on or about 21 November 2016 and

ends on or about 2 December 2016. Further information about the Scrip Dividend

Programme will be published in due course.



Cash dividend (net of any costs of newly issued dividend shares elected under

the Scrip Dividend Programme) will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs on or

around 16 December 2016 and to shareholders on New York Stock Exchange on or

around 19 December 2016.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







