Agfa-Gevaert publishes its third quarter 2016 results - Regulated information - November 9, 2016 - 7:45 a.m. CET

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





· Full year 10% recurring EBITDA target well within reach

· Net profit of 25 million Euro

· Net financial debt at a historically low level

· Continued strong top line performance of HealthCare IT





Mortsel (Belgium), November 9, 2016 - Agfa-Gevaert today announced its third

quarter 2016 results.

"Driven by the success of our efficiency measures and by favorable raw material

effects, the positive profitability trend continued in the third quarter. We

expect our full year recurring EBITDA to reach 10% of revenue, which is the main

target we set ourselves for 2016. That allows us to partly shift our focus to

the top line. We are very pleased with the continued strong performance of

HealthCare IT. We will implement various projects aiming at limiting the decline

of our traditional businesses and at boosting the success of our growth engines.

Reversing the organic top line erosion is our top priority," said Christian

Reinaudo, President and CEO of the Agfa-Gevaert Group.



Agfa-Gevaert Group - third quarter 2016

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| in million Euro Q3 2015 Q3 2016 % change |

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Revenue 661 625 -5.4% |

| |

| Gross profit (*) 209 209 |

| |

| % of revenue 31.6% 33.4% |

| |

| Recurring EBITDA (*) 60 63 5.0% |



| |

| % of revenue 9.1% 10.1% |

| |

| Recurring EBIT (*) 46 49 6.5% |

| |

| % of revenue 7.0% 7.8% |

| |

| Result from operating activities 43 43 |

| |

| Result for the period 33 25 |

| |

| Net cash from (used in) operating activities 34 35 |

+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

(*) before restructuring and non-recurring items



The Agfa-Gevaert Group's revenue decreased by 5.4% (4.9% excluding currency

effects) to 625 million Euro. For the Agfa HealthCare business group, the

revenue trend improved compared to the previous quarters of the year. The

HealthCare IT growth engines continued to perform strongly. The Agfa Graphics

business group continued to face the strong competitive pressure in the offset

markets and the market softness in certain emerging countries.



Due to targeted efficiency measures and positive raw material effects (mainly in

the Agfa Graphics business group), the gross profit margin improved by almost

two percentage points to 33.4% of revenue.



As a percentage of revenue, Selling and General Administration expenses amounted

to 19.8%.



R&D expenses amounted to 35 million Euro, or 5.6% of revenue.



Recurring EBITDA (the sum of Graphics, HealthCare, Specialty Products and the

unallocated portion) improved by 1 percentage point from 9.1% of revenue in the

third quarter of 2015 to 10.1%. Recurring EBIT improved from 7.0% of revenue to

7.8%.



Restructuring and non-recurring items resulted in an expense of 6 million Euro,

versus an expense of 3 million Euro in the third quarter of 2015.



The net finance costs decreased from 12 million Euro in the third quarter of

2015 to 11 million Euro.



Income tax expenses amounted to 7 million Euro, versus an income of 2 million

Euro in the previous year.



As a result of the elements mentioned above, the Agfa-Gevaert Group posted a net

profit of 25 million Euro.



Financial position and cash flow

* At the end of the third quarter of 2016, total assets were 2,342 million

Euro, compared to 2,402 million Euro at the end of 2015.

* Inventories amounted to 537 million Euro (114 days), versus 563 million Euro

(111 days) in the third quarter of 2015. Trade receivables (minus deferred

revenue and advanced payments from customers) amounted to 337 million Euro

(49 days), versus 363 million Euro (50 days) in the third quarter of 2015,

and trade payables were 219 million Euro (46 days), versus 238 million Euro

(47 days).

* Net financial debt amounted to 31 million Euro, versus 58 million Euro at

the end of 2015.

* Net cash from operating activities amounted to 35 million Euro.







Financial statements Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/133908/R/2055294/769744.pdf



To read the full press relaese click here:

http://hugin.info/133908/R/2055294/769586.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.agfa.com



PressRelease by

Agfa-Gevaert

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 07:45

Language: English

News-ID 505740

Character count: 6371

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agfa-Gevaert

Stadt: Mortsel





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease