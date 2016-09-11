Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Key highlights from the report
* In October, the first Phase 2 clinical trial of MVA-BN RSV was initiated.
The study will help to identify the optimal dose and schedule for a
subsequent Phase 2b field efficacy study planned for initiation in 2017
* In October, a Phase 2 trial investigating the combination of PROSTVAC and
ipilimumab in patients with localized prostate cancer was initiated at the
University of California, San Francisco
* In September, Phase 1 results for the MVA-BN RSV vaccine were presented at
the 10th International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium
* In September, Christopher Heery, M.D. was appointed Chief Medical Officer of
Bavarian Nordic with immediate effect
* In September, Janssen completed a submission for Emergency Use Assessment
and Listing for the Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN Filo prime-boost Ebola vaccine regimen
to the World Health Organization
* In August, Bavarian Nordic entered a drug supply agreement with Bristol-
Myers Squibb, providing OPDIVO for the upcoming clinical trial of CV301 in
NSCLC
* The second planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 study of PROSTVAC
occurred in July, confirming that the study should continue without
modification. Final study data are anticipated in 2017 with a third interim
analysis occurring prior to that
"We are very excited by the progress in Bavarian Nordic in 2016 to date. We have
recently seen the initiation of two clinical trials for both PROSTVAC and RSV,
and are currently screening patients for our lung cancer study combining CV301
and nivolumab. This not only progresses our pipeline, but also differentiates
our profile in immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. We also recently had the
pleasure of welcoming Christopher Heery as our new CMO. He will help us to
continue this trajectory and to identify new opportunities for the Company going
forward," said Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian
Nordic.
Financial performance
Revenue for the nine month period ending September 30, 2016 was DKK 591 million,
of which DKK 452 million was recognized in the third quarter. This is in line
with the Company's expectations, as the majority of revenue relates to
production of IMVAMUNE bulk drug substance produced for the U.S. Government,
which primarily occurs in the second half of 2016. Thus approximately 40% of the
year's revenue is expected to be recognized in the last quarter of 2016.
DKK million USD million
9m 2016 9m 2015 9m 2016 9m 2015
--------------------------------------------------------------
Revenue 591 703 88 105
EBIT (82) 2 (12) 0
Cash preparedness, period-end 1,647 1,618 247 242
--------------------------------------------------------------
Outlook for 2016
The Company maintains its financial expectations for 2016. For detailed
assumptions, refer to the 2015 Annual Report. The expectations to cash
preparedness at year-end were previously upgraded from DKK 1,300 million to DKK
1,900 million as result of a capital increase in April 2016.
2016E DKK million USD million
------------------------------------------------------
Revenue 1,000 150
EBIT 0 0
Cash preparedness, year-end * 1,900 284
------------------------------------------------------
* Cash preparedness includes cash, cash equivalents, investments in securities
and the aggregate amount of undrawn credit lines.
Danish kroner (DKK) is the Company's functional currency. All USD figures
provided above are based upon an assumed exchange rate of DKK 6.68 per 1.00 USD,
which was the exchange rate as of September 30, 2016.
Conference call and webcast
The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call today at 2 pm CET
(8 am ET) to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. Dial-in
numbers for the conference call are: Denmark: +45 32 71 16 58, UK: +44 (0)
20 3427 1919, USA: +1 646 254 3363. Participant code is 1909904. A live and
archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at
http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/events.aspx?event=4532.
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the
development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and
vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine
platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with
the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for
infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine,
IMVAMUNE(®), which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and
other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the
trade name IMVANEX(®)) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen
are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the
backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and
treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer
Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer
immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC(®), which is currently in Phase 3 clinical
development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has
partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of
PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on
Twitter (at)bavariannordic.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in
the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements
concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other
information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking
statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other
cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements
to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as
required by law.
Contacts
Rolf Sass Sørensen
Vice President Ianvestor Relations (EU)
Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
Seth Lewis
Vice President Investor Relations (US)
Tel: +1 978 341 5271
Company Announcement no. 28 / 2016
2016-28-en:
http://hugin.info/100065/R/2055448/769711.pdf
Interim Report Q3 2016:
http://hugin.info/100065/R/2055448/769710.pdf
