Bavarian Nordic Announces Interim Results for the First Nine Months of 2016

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 9, 2016 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC:

BVNRY) announced today its interim financial results for the first nine months

of 2016. Below is a summary of the financial performance for the period and

business progress for the last quarter. The full interim report is attached as a

PDF file and can be found on the company's website, www.bavarian-nordic.com.



Key highlights from the report



* In October, the first Phase 2 clinical trial of MVA-BN RSV was initiated.

The study will help to identify the optimal dose and schedule for a

subsequent Phase 2b field efficacy study planned for initiation in 2017

* In October, a Phase 2 trial investigating the combination of PROSTVAC and

ipilimumab in patients with localized prostate cancer was initiated at the

University of California, San Francisco

* In September, Phase 1 results for the MVA-BN RSV vaccine were presented at

the 10th International Respiratory Syncytial Virus Symposium

* In September, Christopher Heery, M.D. was appointed Chief Medical Officer of

Bavarian Nordic with immediate effect

* In September, Janssen completed a submission for Emergency Use Assessment

and Listing for the Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN Filo prime-boost Ebola vaccine regimen

to the World Health Organization

* In August, Bavarian Nordic entered a drug supply agreement with Bristol-

Myers Squibb, providing OPDIVO for the upcoming clinical trial of CV301 in

NSCLC

* The second planned interim analysis of the Phase 3 study of PROSTVAC

occurred in July, confirming that the study should continue without

modification. Final study data are anticipated in 2017 with a third interim

analysis occurring prior to that



"We are very excited by the progress in Bavarian Nordic in 2016 to date. We have

recently seen the initiation of two clinical trials for both PROSTVAC and RSV,



and are currently screening patients for our lung cancer study combining CV301

and nivolumab. This not only progresses our pipeline, but also differentiates

our profile in immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. We also recently had the

pleasure of welcoming Christopher Heery as our new CMO. He will help us to

continue this trajectory and to identify new opportunities for the Company going

forward," said Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian

Nordic.



Financial performance

Revenue for the nine month period ending September 30, 2016 was DKK 591 million,

of which DKK 452 million was recognized in the third quarter. This is in line

with the Company's expectations, as the majority of revenue relates to

production of IMVAMUNE bulk drug substance produced for the U.S. Government,

which primarily occurs in the second half of 2016. Thus approximately 40% of the

year's revenue is expected to be recognized in the last quarter of 2016.



DKK million USD million



9m 2016 9m 2015 9m 2016 9m 2015

--------------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 591 703 88 105



EBIT (82) 2 (12) 0



Cash preparedness, period-end 1,647 1,618 247 242

--------------------------------------------------------------



Outlook for 2016



The Company maintains its financial expectations for 2016. For detailed

assumptions, refer to the 2015 Annual Report. The expectations to cash

preparedness at year-end were previously upgraded from DKK 1,300 million to DKK

1,900 million as result of a capital increase in April 2016.



2016E DKK million USD million

------------------------------------------------------

Revenue 1,000 150



EBIT 0 0



Cash preparedness, year-end * 1,900 284

------------------------------------------------------



* Cash preparedness includes cash, cash equivalents, investments in securities

and the aggregate amount of undrawn credit lines.



Danish kroner (DKK) is the Company's functional currency. All USD figures

provided above are based upon an assumed exchange rate of DKK 6.68 per 1.00 USD,

which was the exchange rate as of September 30, 2016.



Conference call and webcast

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call today at 2 pm CET

(8 am ET) to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. Dial-in

numbers for the conference call are: Denmark: +45 32 71 16 58, UK: +44 (0)

20 3427 1919, USA: +1 646 254 3363. Participant code is 1909904. A live and

archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at

http://www.bavarian-nordic.com/investor/events.aspx?event=4532.



About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the

development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and

vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine

platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with

the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for

infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine,

IMVAMUNE(®), which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and

other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the

trade name IMVANEX(®)) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen

are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the

backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and

treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer

Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer

immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC(®), which is currently in Phase 3 clinical

development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has

partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of

PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on

Twitter (at)bavariannordic.



Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements

concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other

information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking

statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other

cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We

undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements

to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as

required by law.



Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Ianvestor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43



Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271



Company Announcement no. 28 / 2016



2016-28-en:

http://hugin.info/100065/R/2055448/769711.pdf



Interim Report Q3 2016:

http://hugin.info/100065/R/2055448/769710.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bavarian-nordic.com



PressRelease by

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/09/2016 - 07:41

Language: English

News-ID 505741

Character count: 8497

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bavarian Nordic A/S

Stadt: KvistgÃ¥rd





Number of hits: 44



