Searchmetrics welcomes Ecselis Italy in the Partner Program

(firmenpresse) - Berlin, November 3rd, 2016  Searchmetrics, the search and content performance leader, announced today that Ecselis Italy, the performance unit of Havas Group, has joined the Searchmetrics partner program. Ecselis Italy is now the second local office of the global partner Havas Group to take part in the program. Ecselis and Searchmetrics can now work together to fulfill the core partner program goals:



- Improve customer satisfaction through the best possible qualification and certification under exclusive conditions in the Searchmetrics Academy

- Exchange best practices amongst experts within the partner network

- Expansion of existing customer relationships and acquiring new customers through joint marketing activities



The Searchmetrics partner program has four levels ‒ Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald for national and multinational agencies, and the Global partner level for global agency networks.



According to Stefano Spadini, CEO of Havas Media Group Italy, the Searchmetrics Suite is already paying off for both Ecselis and Havas Media Group clients: We are very excited to be a global partner of Searchmetrics. For us, the Searchmetrics SuiteTM is a must have software for any SEO team. And as Searchmetrics invests a lot in technology and software development, they are always at the cutting edge  and this allows us to stay a step ahead of our competition. The platform  Spadini continues  really helps Ecselis automate their work and our collaboration, and subsequently, work faster. It provides meaningful insights around site performance  especially when we are preparing sales pitches for new clients.



The Suite also brings added value for Ecselis during the strategic phase, where they use the Suite to gather both quantitative and qualitative data that substantiate their decisions. The Group is especially reliant on the Content Optimization feature, which helps them to create more effective content in less time while still matching the needs of their clients. Ecselis also uses the Suite to design individual dashboards for individual clients, allowing them to generate detailed progress reports with ease. The reports allow Ecselis to regularly monitor performance KPIs and overall development of important projects  a key functionality for their team.





We are happy to announce Ecselis Italy as the second local office of our global partner Havas Group in our partner program, says Martin Scholz, VP Business Development at Searchmetrics. With our complementary goals, Im sure we can reach new dimensions in order to drive our businesses.



The use of data and technology is one of the key requisites to maintain relevance in the media industry  and Searchmetrics provides us the first-class technology and customer support that helps us stay ahead, Stefano Spadini concludes.



