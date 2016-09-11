Los Angeles Based Online Ammunition Store Ships Nationwide

LAX Ammunition is an online ammunition store that specializes in both factory-new and reloaded ammunition. They sell big name brands in addition to their own brand of LAX ammo.

(firmenpresse) - LAX Ammunition is Southern Californias premiere ammo loading center. Their U.S. based factory manufactures over half a million factory-new and reloaded rounds each week. Thats over 26 million bullets every year. Due to their amazing manufacturing abilities, this online ammunition store is able to offer case-quantity pricing for all of their customers. Their online prices are unbeatable; shooters will have a very hard time finding better pricing at any other ammunition retailer, either online or in-store.



For first-time customers, this trusted online ammunition store offers free shipping. They also offer a variety of sales and discounts throughout the year, all in an effort to demonstrate customer appreciation. Their on-site pro shop is stocked with a variety of tactical gear, ammunition, firearms accessories, clothing and much more. Their staff is well-trained and educated in the industry, giving their online ammunition stores customer service department a major edge in the market.



LAX Ammunition takes pride in manufacturing the highest quality reloads in the market. A reloaded round is made using a casing that has been previously fired. LAX carefully cleans, re-shapes and loads the cartridge with a new bullet. Their process is so detailed and quality-controlled that their reloaded rounds are often cleaner and better packed than factory-new ammunition from other brands. Reloads sold in this online ammunition store are a great way for shooters to practice at the range for cheap, without losing any quality.



About LAX Ammunition



LAX Ammunition is an ammo manufacturer and retailer. They sell big name brands like Winchester, Remington and Federal, in addition to their own brand of ammo in their online ammunition store. To browse their large selection of bullets, tactical gear and firearms accessories, visit their website: https://www.laxammo.com/ . Southern California locals can also visit their large Pro Shop, located at 234 S. Hindry Ave. Inglewood CA 90301 (1-855-407-2666).





