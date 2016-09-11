Murder Mystery Texas Offers Murder Mystery Weekend Retreats

The retreats are extended, multi-day versions of the companys murder mystery dinners

(firmenpresse) - Murder Mystery Texas, a company providing dinner theater and live entertainment events, is offering potential customers and murder mystery dinner enthusiasts the opportunity to attend a weekend retreat of entertainment.



The weekend-long events, dubbed Murder Mystery Weekends by the company, are extended and enhanced versions of what one would normally encounter at a murder mystery dinner. Murder Mystery Texass website notes that these weekend-long events normally last from dinner on Friday to brunch on Sunday. Tickets to a Murder Mystery Weekend are a package which includes overnight accommodations, in addition to meals. Often, these weekend events are held at historic hotels and luxurious resorts. Murder Mystery Texas also touts the enhanced entertainment options available during this extended entertainment option. The greater time-span and more expansive setting allows for a greater number of murders and crimes to be staged and solved, as well as opportunities to explore expansive crime scenes and hunt for clues and evidence.



A sample itinerary, available on the companys website, provides what the schedule of events would likely include on a Murder Mystery weekend. The itinerary includes heavy hors doeuvres or dinner on Friday with a cash bar usually available; attendees meet the other guests as well as become aware of the first crime, murder or mystery to be solved. The food and entertainment continues on Saturday, with breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks as well as the unfolding of plot twists and efforts to solve the crime. It is usually announced Saturday evening at dinner that each participant will be expected to hand in the identity of their suspected criminal by the following morning. The weekend comes to a conclusion on Sunday when the criminal, and the other guests guesses, are revealed over brunch before everyone says goodbye.



Murder Mystery Weekends are often held outside of Texas under the umbrella of Keith and Margos Murder Mystery USA, Inc. There are upcoming weekend-long events in Alaska, Indiana, Pennsylvania and many more.





Murder Mystery Texas is part of Keith & Margos Murdery Mystery USA, Inc., an internationally entertainment service. Operating since 1985 from their Hollywood headquarters, the company has been featured on televisions Entertainment Tonight, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and other major television networks. The companys productions have been reviewed favorably in major publications like the Los Angeles Times and Hollywood Magazine. The company, founded by award-winning television, motion picture and theater writers, producers and directors Keith OLeary and Margo Morrison, is considered the industry-leader in audience-participation dinner theater entertainment.



In addition to the new dinner in Plano, Murder Mystery Texas offers Texas murder mystery dinner theater productions throughout the state. The company also operates in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Forth Worth. Their shows are often suited for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, girls night out events, bachelorette parties, and dates. They host large spectacular galas of holidays like Valentines Day and New Years Eve, and they frequently host private corporate parties. To arrange a private party, more information can be found at http://murdermysterytexas.com/types-of-mysteries/private/ , or contact the company using the contact information listed below. To see a calendar of dates or order tickets for any upcoming show visit their website, also listed below.



