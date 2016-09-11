NETCENTS’ Processing, Revenue, and User Growth Projections on Target



VANCOUVER, B.C., November 9, 2016 - NetCents Technology Inc. (NetCents or the Company) (CSE: NC) provides an operations and corporate update to announce that our processing, user adoption rate, and revenue projections are on target.



Last week the company announced a contract to begin processing an estimated $28.8 MILLION in transactions per year. The company is pleased to announce that within the first forty-eight (48) hours, NetCents processed over $250,000 in transactions to commence its contract with Digital Altitude and it is on track to meet initial projections. The first phase of this contract will generate annual gross revenues for the Company in excess of $750,000.



All of our effort to date has been in preparation for these particular type of clients who have; massive volume, a large consumer base, and specific processing requirements. The NetCents platform is designed to handle these types of processing requirements. NetCents has the flexibility to provide businesses a customized, streamlined, processing solution that can increase transaction efficiency, build their business and increase their bottom-line, commented Clayton Moore, CEO and Founder of NetCents. Overall, the companys operations, competitive posture and foundation for profitable growth are all stronger today than ever before.



Some of the recent exciting developments for NetCents include; Revenues, Licensing Opportunities, solidifying our footprint in the Blockchain / Bitcoin FinTech market place, etc

One of the main reasons for the recent success of the company is because the Company focussed on delivering a full service Digital payment platform with industry changing features.

Some of these Platform improvements included:



- Going Global by accepting consumer deposits in 194 Countries.



o NETCENTS NOW AVAILABLE AROUND THE WORLD - ACCEPTING CONSUMER DEPOSITS IN 194 COUNTRIES (News),

- Significant increased access to merchants for our users

o NETCENTS CELEBRATES THE ADDITION OF 100,000 PLUS MERCHANTS TO ITS USER PURCHASING CAPABILITIES (News)

o NETCENTS NOW OFFERING USER PURCHASING WITH AMAZON, OVERSTOCK, EBAY, SHOPIFY, EXPEDIA (News)

- Successfully completed Payment Gateway API BETA Testing

o NETCENTS COMPLETES PAYMENT GATEWAY API BETA TESTING (News)

§ The Payment Gateway platform provides a streamlined e-commerce application that processes and authorizes secure digital payments.

§ The company is currently monitoring the first round of merchants integrating its Payment Gateway solution. The company's Payment Gateway solution was first made available to a select group of e-commerce sites processing a minimum of two million transactions.

Compliance and Security:

- NETCENTS CERTIFIED AS A MONEY SERVICES BUSINESS BY FINTRAC (News)

- NETCENTS IMPLEMENTS STATE OF THE ART COMPLIANCE TECHNOLOGY (News)

Recent Media attention was highlighted by interviews with:

- PYMNTS.com, which is an online media channel that offers expert-driven commentary, information, news and analysis on "what's next" in the payments sector: Why Canada Is Blockchains Biggest Hot Spot

- Leading global ID verification company Trulioo interviewed NetCents as part of their ongoing stories that focus on trusted identity, global innovation, and news and trends covering the world of consumer identity and privacy: NetCents: Your Bitcoin Wallet, for Everything.

About NetCents

NetCents is an online payments platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House (ACH) and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumers security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.



Further information about the Company it is available under its profile on the SEDAR website,www.sedar.com, on the CSE website www.thecse.com, on our website www.netcents.biz or contact Robert Meister, Capital Markets at Ph: 604.676.5248 or email: Robert.meister(at)net-cents.com.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

Clayton Moore, Founder/CEO

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 1500, 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8



The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words expects, plans, anticipates, believes, intends, estimates, projects, potential and similar expressions, or that events or conditions will, would, may, could or should occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Companys management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that managements beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.









